Graeme Shinnie: Aberdeen captain in talks with Derby County

Shinnie has played every minute of Aberdeen's campaign so far, but is suspended for Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie is in talks with English Championship club Derby County about a summer move.

The 27-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, with Aberdeen still keen to retain his services.

The Scotland midfielder has been able to make the trip south as he is suspended for Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic.

Derby manager Frank Lampard watched Shinnie at Aberdeen's recent home victory against Motherwell.

After captaining Inverness to the Scottish Cup in 2015, Shinnie joined Aberdeen on a free transfer and has made 185 appearances for the Pittodrie club. He has played every minute so far this season.

In February, manager Derek McInnes said he hopes his "strong relationship" with his captain could convince him to stay at the club.

"He's got a lot to think about, but there's no doubting his love for the club and his pride in being captain here," McInnes said after Shinnie scored a double in a win over St Johnstone.

"We're hanging on to that really and hoping that can be a huge part in any decision he makes," he added.

Derby are currently eighth in the Championship, five points outside the play-off places with six games left.