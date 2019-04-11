Football Association of Ireland: Sponsors demand board adopt any reforms

FAI president Donal Conway and executive vice president John Delaney appeared before a parliamentary committee hearing on Wednesday

The FAI's leading sponsors have called on the association to adopt all of the recommendations arising from their ongoing internal investigations.

The FAI's main sponsor Three Ireland says it expects "all recommendations to be implemented" by the board.

The official kit supplier for all the Republic's international teams and the PFAI have also called for reforms.

The association is under pressure to explain a 100,000 euro loan it received from ex-ceo John Delaney in April 2017.

Mr Delaney stepped down from his role last month and was appointed to the newly-created position of executive vice president.

Delaney was part of an FAI delegation that attended an Oireachtas (parliamentary) committee hearing on Wednesday where the association's finances and internal structures were examined.

The FAI has already commissioned Grant Thornton and Mazars to carry out separate investigations into its finances and its system of governance.

Telecommunications company Three Ireland, who have been the FAI's primary sponsor since 2010, says it expects its partners to share its standards of governance.

A statement by Three Ireland read: "As primary sponsor of the Irish national football team and all international squads, our focus is on promoting the game of football for fans and our customers right across the country.

"Corporate governance is of upmost importance at Three and we expect the same from all partners we work with.

"We note that the FAI has commissioned two reports to review recent matters and we expect all recommendations to be implemented."

Sportswear sponsor Toplion Sportswear and JACC Sports, who provide the New Balance kit for all of the Republic of Ireland international squads, has also called of the FAI to "implement all recommendations as soon as possible."

A new low point for Irish football

Players representative body, the Players Football Association of Ireland, has demanded "root and branch reform within the FAI" and said they were not surprised by the association's failure to provide answers during the parliamentary hearing.

"Yesterday's performance by the FAI was a new low point for Irish football. In a country where soccer remains the most popular sport, the lack of priority given to our own league is embarrassing," said PFA Ireland chairman Gary Rogers.

"The FAI has no interest in the views or fates of the players, this is borne out by the fact that there has never been any player representation on any FAI committee or board."

Rogers continued: "There needs to be root and branch reform within the FAI. We note from yesterday's Oireachtas meeting that the FAI appear to be willing to change the governance of the association going forward.

"We hope that their attitude towards change also includes the players in the League and the League in general.

"We have recently written to the FAI board of management seeking a meeting in relation to starting negotiations on a collective bargaining agreement for the players.

"We feel this is long overdue and necessary and will ultimately benefit the players in the league and we hope that the FAI will be willing and able to implement same."