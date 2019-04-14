SWPL Cup: 'About time' Spartans reach a cup final - Rachel Harrison

Spartans beat Motherwell in the SWPL Cup to reach their second cup semi-final in six months

SWPL Cup semi-finals: Hibernian v Spartans; Glasgow City v Rangers Venue: Broadwood Stadium Date: Sunday, 14 April Time: 12:00 & 15:30 BST Coverage: Watch live on the BBC Sport Scotland website

"It's about time Spartans reached a cup final," says goalkeeper Rachel Harrison as her side prepare for Sunday's SWPL Cup semi-final with Hibernian.

Spartans reached six domestic finals between 2008 and 2014, however it is now five years since their last one.

After last season's Scottish Cup loss in the last four to Motherwell, they are determined to put things right.

"What better way to do it than to beat Hibs in an Edinburgh derby," Harrison told BBC Scotland.

Spartans go into the meeting with the holders at Broadwood Stadium as big underdogs, with Hibernian having won the cup for the past three years and the past six domestic knockout cups overall.

However, Debbi McCulloch's side have every right to be confident of netting a cup final place with Glasgow City or Rangers after drawing with Hibs earlier this season, while their past two results were 5-0 and 3-1 wins over Motherwell - exacting revenge for the Scottish Cup defeat last season.

"We were all very disappointed after the semi-final last year," said Harrison, who has four clean sheets in her past seven games. "I don't think we could have got a better chance to be in a final.

"It was still in everybody's mind, so we wanted to just go out there and show that we're a better team than what we showed in that semi-final. We just need to take that momentum forward with us into Sunday."

Win over Brazil 'makes you proud to be Scottish'

With Scotland head coach Shelley Kerr likely to be a spectator at this weekend's semi-finals, Harrison knows a good performance could be key to landing a seat on the plane to France for this summer's World Cup.

The 29-year-old earned her first Scotland call-up in two years in January, although she has a fight on her hands with Lee Alexander, Shannon Lynn and her opposite number on Sunday, Jenna Fife, all in Kerr's most recent squad - where they drew 1-1 with Chile before beating Brazil 1-0.

"It's nice to be involved and I think that's everybody's dream - everyone wants to go to the World Cup," added Harrison.

"It's a competitive squad. As long as I'm working hard and I'm playing well at club level, and I'm enjoying it most importantly, then who knows?

"The win over Brazil just shows how far the women's national team has come on. The team is brilliant, the environment is brilliant, it's a really competitive environment now, and the girls just work really hard for one another.

"It's great for the country, it makes everybody proud, and it does make you proud to be Scottish, really."