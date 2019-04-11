Irish FA aim to double the number of women participating in NI football

The IFA hopes to double participation in women's football by 2024

The Irish FA wants a 100% increase in participation among women and girls in Northern Ireland football by 2024.

The association has pledged to heavily invest in women's football as part of a strategic plan to promote the game at all levels.

One of the key aims is to double the number of registered female players to 3,200 over the next five years.

Improved infrastructure, larger youth leagues and encouraging more schoolgirl teams are among the other targets.

"Through the plan we want to build on the foundations laid in recent years and to establish new targets that will benefit the women's and girls' game here," said IFA president David Martin.

"Ultimately we want as many girls and women as possible to enjoy football, whether as a player, coach, referee, administrator or volunteer."

The increased investment as part of the 'Growing the Game' strategic plan will also target improved performances at international level.