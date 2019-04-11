First Half ends, Benfica 2, Eintracht Frankfurt 1.
Benfica v Eintracht Frankfurt
-
- From the section Europa League
Line-ups
Benfica
- 99Vlachodimos
- 7Corchia
- 6Rúben Dias
- 33Nivaldo Vieira
- 3Grimaldo
- 22Samaris
- 5Fejsa
- 27Ferreira Silva
- 83Carvalho Fernandes
- 11Cervi
- 79Sequeira
Substitutes
- 1Svilar
- 14Seferovic
- 15Oliveira Ribeiro
- 17Zivkovic
- 21Afonso Fernandes
- 61Morris Luís
- 73Neves Filipe
Frankfurt
- 31Trapp
- 19Abraham
- 13Hinteregger
- 2NdickaBooked at 20mins
- 20Hasebe
- 24da Costa
- 5Fernandes
- 17Rode
- 10Kostic
- 8JovicBooked at 4mins
- 4RebicBooked at 26mins
Substitutes
- 1Rönnow
- 3Falette
- 6de Guzmán
- 11Gacinovic
- 15Willems
- 16Torró
- 39Mendes Paciência
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away8
Live Text
Half Time
Offside, Eintracht Frankfurt. Filip Kostic tries a through ball, but Danny da Costa is caught offside.
Foul by Sébastien Corchia (Benfica).
Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Franco Cervi (Benfica) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Kevin Trapp.
Attempt saved. Franco Cervi (Benfica) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Sébastien Corchia.
Attempt blocked. João Félix (Benfica) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gedson Fernandes.
João Félix (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Abraham (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Goal!
Goal! Benfica 2, Eintracht Frankfurt 1. João Félix (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Franco Cervi.
Goal!
Goal! Benfica 1, Eintracht Frankfurt 1. Luka Jovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Ante Rebic.
Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Jardel.
Attempt blocked. Ante Rebic (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Rafa (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sebastian Rode (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Attempt missed. Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Andreas Samaris.
Attempt missed. David Abraham (Eintracht Frankfurt) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Filip Kostic with a cross.
Foul by Rafa (Benfica).
Gelson Fernandes (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Ante Rebic (Eintracht Frankfurt) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Luka Jovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Filip Kostic.
Goal!
Goal! Benfica 1, Eintracht Frankfurt 0. João Félix (Benfica) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Dismissal
Evan Ndicka (Eintracht Frankfurt) is shown the red card.
Penalty Benfica. Gedson Fernandes draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Evan Ndicka (Eintracht Frankfurt) after a foul in the penalty area.
Andreas Samaris (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Danny da Costa (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Danny da Costa (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jardel (Benfica).
Foul by David Abraham (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Franco Cervi (Benfica) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Gelson Fernandes (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Andreas Samaris (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luka Jovic (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Jardel (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Luka Jovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Danny da Costa.
Attempt missed. Danny da Costa (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sebastian Rode with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. David Abraham (Eintracht Frankfurt) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Filip Kostic with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Alejandro Grimaldo.