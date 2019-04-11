Europa League - Quarter-Final - 1st Leg
Benfica2Frankfurt1

Benfica v Eintracht Frankfurt

Line-ups

Benfica

  • 99Vlachodimos
  • 7Corchia
  • 6Rúben Dias
  • 33Nivaldo Vieira
  • 3Grimaldo
  • 22Samaris
  • 5Fejsa
  • 27Ferreira Silva
  • 83Carvalho Fernandes
  • 11Cervi
  • 79Sequeira

Substitutes

  • 1Svilar
  • 14Seferovic
  • 15Oliveira Ribeiro
  • 17Zivkovic
  • 21Afonso Fernandes
  • 61Morris Luís
  • 73Neves Filipe

Frankfurt

  • 31Trapp
  • 19Abraham
  • 13Hinteregger
  • 2NdickaBooked at 20mins
  • 20Hasebe
  • 24da Costa
  • 5Fernandes
  • 17Rode
  • 10Kostic
  • 8JovicBooked at 4mins
  • 4RebicBooked at 26mins

Substitutes

  • 1Rönnow
  • 3Falette
  • 6de Guzmán
  • 11Gacinovic
  • 15Willems
  • 16Torró
  • 39Mendes Paciência
Referee:
Anthony Taylor

Match Stats

Home TeamBenficaAway TeamFrankfurt
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home6
Away7
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home4
Away8

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Benfica 2, Eintracht Frankfurt 1.

Offside, Eintracht Frankfurt. Filip Kostic tries a through ball, but Danny da Costa is caught offside.

Foul by Sébastien Corchia (Benfica).

Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Franco Cervi (Benfica) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Kevin Trapp.

Attempt saved. Franco Cervi (Benfica) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Sébastien Corchia.

Attempt blocked. João Félix (Benfica) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gedson Fernandes.

João Félix (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David Abraham (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Goal!

Goal! Benfica 2, Eintracht Frankfurt 1. João Félix (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Franco Cervi.

Goal!

Goal! Benfica 1, Eintracht Frankfurt 1. Luka Jovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Ante Rebic.

Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Jardel.

Attempt blocked. Ante Rebic (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Rafa (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sebastian Rode (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Attempt missed. Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Andreas Samaris.

Attempt missed. David Abraham (Eintracht Frankfurt) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Filip Kostic with a cross.

Foul by Rafa (Benfica).

Gelson Fernandes (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Ante Rebic (Eintracht Frankfurt) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt missed. Luka Jovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Filip Kostic.

Goal!

Goal! Benfica 1, Eintracht Frankfurt 0. João Félix (Benfica) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Dismissal

Evan Ndicka (Eintracht Frankfurt) is shown the red card.

Penalty Benfica. Gedson Fernandes draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Evan Ndicka (Eintracht Frankfurt) after a foul in the penalty area.

Andreas Samaris (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Danny da Costa (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Danny da Costa (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jardel (Benfica).

Foul by David Abraham (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Franco Cervi (Benfica) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Gelson Fernandes (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Andreas Samaris (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Luka Jovic (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Jardel (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Luka Jovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Danny da Costa.

Attempt missed. Danny da Costa (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sebastian Rode with a headed pass.

Attempt missed. David Abraham (Eintracht Frankfurt) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Filip Kostic with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Alejandro Grimaldo.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen6411169713
2Zürich631276110
3AEK Larnaca6123612-65
4Ludogorets604257-24

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg66001761118
2Celtic630368-29
3RB Leipzig62139817
4Rosenborg6015414-101

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg632165111
2Slavia Prague631243110
3Bordeaux62136607
4FC Copenhagen612335-25

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb6420113814
2Fenerbahçe62227708
3Spartak Trnava621347-37
4Anderlecht603327-53

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal65101221016
2Sporting64111331013
3Vorskla Poltava6105413-93
4FK Qarabag6105213-113

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Betis633072512
2Olympiakos6312116510
3AC Milan6312129310
4F91 Dudelange6015316-131

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal6240125710
2Rapid Vienna631269-310
3Rangers61328806
4Spartak Moscow6123812-45

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Frankfurt66001751218
2Lazio6303911-29
3Apollon Limassol6213101007
4Marseille6015616-101

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1KRC Genk6321148611
2Malmö FF62317619
3Besiktas6213911-27
4Sarpsborg 086123813-55

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla64021861212
2FK Krasnodar640288012
3Standard Liege631279-210
4Akhisarspor6015414-101

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev6321107311
2Rennes630378-19
3FC Astana62227708
4FK Jablonec612368-25

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea6510123916
2BATE Borisov63039909
3MOL Vidi621357-27
4PAOK Salonika6105512-73
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories