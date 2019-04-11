Europa League - Quarter-Final - 1st Leg
Villarreal1Valencia1

Villarreal v Valencia

Line-ups

Villarreal

  • 13Fernández
  • 2Gaspar
  • 3González
  • 6Ruiz
  • 39Quintillá
  • 30Chukwueze
  • 5Cáseres
  • 19CazorlaBooked at 28mins
  • 8Fornals
  • 10Iborra
  • 7Moreno

Substitutes

  • 1Asenjo
  • 4Funes Mori
  • 9Bacca
  • 16Pedraza
  • 17Toko Ekambi
  • 22Rabaseda Antolín
  • 28Morlanes

Valencia

  • 13Murara Neto
  • 4Roncaglia
  • 24Garay
  • 5Gabriel
  • 14GayáBooked at 39mins
  • 20Torres
  • 10Parejo
  • 18Wass
  • 7Gonçalo Guedes
  • 19Rodrigo
  • 9Gameiro

Substitutes

  • 11Cheryshev
  • 12Diakhaby
  • 16Lee
  • 17Coquelin
  • 21Piccini
  • 22Mina Lorenzo
  • 28Rivero
Referee:
Michael Oliver

Match Stats

Home TeamVillarrealAway TeamValencia
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home9
Away4
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home11
Away6

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Villarreal 1, Valencia 1.

Foul by Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal).

Facundo Roncaglia (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Offside, Valencia. Facundo Roncaglia tries a through ball, but Kevin Gameiro is caught offside.

Foul by Pablo Fornals (Villarreal).

Daniel Wass (Valencia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Ezequiel Garay (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Álvaro González (Villarreal).

Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Neto.

Attempt saved. Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Vicente Iborra.

Foul by Víctor Ruiz (Villarreal).

Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Booking

José Gayá (Valencia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by José Gayá (Valencia).

Goal!

Goal! Villarreal 1, Valencia 1. Santi Cazorla (Villarreal) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Penalty Villarreal. Vicente Iborra draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Ezequiel Garay (Valencia) after a foul in the penalty area.

Foul by Gerard Moreno (Villarreal).

Daniel Wass (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Santi Cazorla (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

Pablo Fornals (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ezequiel Garay (Valencia).

Santi Cazorla (Villarreal) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Daniel Wass (Valencia).

Offside, Valencia. Daniel Parejo tries a through ball, but Kevin Gameiro is caught offside.

Booking

Santi Cazorla (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Santi Cazorla (Villarreal).

José Gayá (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Santiago Cáseres (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia).

Attempt missed. Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Pablo Fornals.

Attempt missed. Vicente Iborra (Villarreal) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Xavier Quintillá with a cross.

Attempt blocked. Pablo Fornals (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Samuel Chukwueze.

Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Álvaro González.

Attempt blocked. Kevin Gameiro (Valencia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rodrigo Moreno.

Foul by Víctor Ruiz (Villarreal).

Ferrán Torres (Valencia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Vicente Iborra (Villarreal).

Top Stories