Bolton Wanderers v Aston Villa
Bolton will be relegated to League One if they lose to Aston Villa.
The beleaguered Trotters, who are in the process of being taken over by former Watford owner Laurence Bassini, are likely to be without Jack Hobbs (back) and Luke Murphy (calf).
Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish should return after missing the win over Bristol City through illness.
Striker Tammy Abraham came off in that game with a tight hamstring but is expected to start.
The game was only given the go-ahead on Thursday after a meeting of the safety advisory group.
Match facts
- Bolton are looking to win consecutive home league games against Aston Villa for the first time since September 2002.
- Aston Villa have not completed a league double over Bolton Wanderers since the 2009-10 campaign.
- Bolton are winless in their past eight league matches played on Good Friday (W0 D3 L5) since a 1-0 win at Leyton Orient in April 1963.
- This is Aston Villa's first league match on Good Friday since April 1999, when they drew 0-0 at home to West Ham United.
- If Bolton lose this match, they will break their record for most league defeats in a single season (26 so far this season and 26 in 2015-16).
- Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has never lost a league game on Good Friday (W1 D4 L0).