Bolton Wanderers v Aston Villa

Bolton will be relegated to League One if they lose to Aston Villa.

The beleaguered Trotters, who are in the process of being taken over by former Watford owner Laurence Bassini, are likely to be without Jack Hobbs (back) and Luke Murphy (calf).

Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish should return after missing the win over Bristol City through illness.

Striker Tammy Abraham came off in that game with a tight hamstring but is expected to start.

The game was only given the go-ahead on Thursday after a meeting of the safety advisory group.

