Preston North End v Ipswich Town
- From the section Championship
Preston manager Alex Neil is still without the suspended Ben Pearson.
Neil has a host of injuries with Tom Barkhuizen, Andrew Hughes, Brad Potts, Tom Clarke and Connor Ripley out, meaning Josh Ginnelly and Joe Rafferty could be given a starting place.
Jon Nolan and Will Keane are back in training and both may feature for relegated Ipswich, but James Collins is unlikely to be involved due to injury.
Tom Adeyemi could play for the first time since October 2017.
Preston's play-off chances appear to have ended following four defeats in a row, while the Championship's bottom club Ipswich were relegated on Saturday.
Match facts
- Preston are winless in eight league matches against Ipswich (W0 D3 L5) since a 1-0 win in December 2010.
- Ipswich are looking to win consecutive away league matches against Preston for the very first time, having won 1-0 at Deepdale last season.
- Preston have lost four of their last six league matches on Good Friday (W1 D1 L4), losing each of the last two in 2017 (2-3 against Huddersfield) and 2018 (1-4 against Sheffield Wednesday).
- Ipswich Town have won seven of their last 10 league matches on Good Friday (W7 D2 L1).
- Preston North End have not lost five consecutive league matches since January 2003.
- Paul Lambert has lost both of his league matches on Good Friday, losing in League One with Norwich in April 2010 (1-3 vs Tranmere) and with Wolves in the Championship in April 2017 (0-2 vs Brighton).