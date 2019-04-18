Championship
Preston15:00Ipswich
Venue: Deepdale

Preston North End v Ipswich Town

Alex Neil
Preston manager Alex Neil agreed a new three-year contract at Deepdale on Sunday
Follow live text coverage from 11:45 BST on Friday

Preston manager Alex Neil is still without the suspended Ben Pearson.

Neil has a host of injuries with Tom Barkhuizen, Andrew Hughes, Brad Potts, Tom Clarke and Connor Ripley out, meaning Josh Ginnelly and Joe Rafferty could be given a starting place.

Jon Nolan and Will Keane are back in training and both may feature for relegated Ipswich, but James Collins is unlikely to be involved due to injury.

Tom Adeyemi could play for the first time since October 2017.

Preston's play-off chances appear to have ended following four defeats in a row, while the Championship's bottom club Ipswich were relegated on Saturday.

Match facts

  • Preston are winless in eight league matches against Ipswich (W0 D3 L5) since a 1-0 win in December 2010.
  • Ipswich are looking to win consecutive away league matches against Preston for the very first time, having won 1-0 at Deepdale last season.
  • Preston have lost four of their last six league matches on Good Friday (W1 D1 L4), losing each of the last two in 2017 (2-3 against Huddersfield) and 2018 (1-4 against Sheffield Wednesday).
  • Ipswich Town have won seven of their last 10 league matches on Good Friday (W7 D2 L1).
  • Preston North End have not lost five consecutive league matches since January 2003.
  • Paul Lambert has lost both of his league matches on Good Friday, losing in League One with Norwich in April 2010 (1-3 vs Tranmere) and with Wolves in the Championship in April 2017 (0-2 vs Brighton).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich422511685513486
2Leeds422571069422782
3Sheff Utd422310969393079
4West Brom4221101181562573
5Aston Villa421815977581969
6Bristol City411811125546965
7Middlesbrough421713124436864
8Derby411712125950963
9Hull42179166159260
10Sheff Wed421514135255-359
11Nottm Forest421415135652457
12Preston421512156059157
13Swansea41168175554156
14Brentford421412166658854
15Blackburn421411175764-753
16Stoke421119124147-652
17QPR42139205065-1548
18Birmingham421316135854446
19Reading421014184763-1644
20Millwall411012194659-1342
21Wigan421012204562-1742
22Rotherham42816184672-2640
23Bolton4288262972-4332
24Ipswich42416223368-3528
