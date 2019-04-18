Preston North End v Ipswich Town

Preston manager Alex Neil agreed a new three-year contract at Deepdale on Sunday

Preston manager Alex Neil is still without the suspended Ben Pearson.

Neil has a host of injuries with Tom Barkhuizen, Andrew Hughes, Brad Potts, Tom Clarke and Connor Ripley out, meaning Josh Ginnelly and Joe Rafferty could be given a starting place.

Jon Nolan and Will Keane are back in training and both may feature for relegated Ipswich, but James Collins is unlikely to be involved due to injury.

Tom Adeyemi could play for the first time since October 2017.

Preston's play-off chances appear to have ended following four defeats in a row, while the Championship's bottom club Ipswich were relegated on Saturday.

Match facts