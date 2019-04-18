Birmingham City v Derby County
Birmingham manager Garry Monk has no new injury concerns as they look to edge closer to Championship safety.
Wingers Jacques Maghoma and Connor Mahoney could be recalled after being dropped in favour of Kerim Mrabti and Jota for last week's draw at Ipswich.
Derby, who start the Easter weekend two points outside the play-offs, will be without midfielder Duane Holmes (thigh) but could have Scott Malone back.
The defender has missed their last two games with a rib injury.
Match facts
- Birmingham have won just once in their last 11 league games against Derby County (W1 D5 L5), a 3-0 win in January 2016
- Derby are unbeaten in their last five league visits to Birmingham (W3 D2 L0) since losing 3-1 in March 2013 under Nigel Clough
- Birmingham have never lost a home league match played on Good Friday (W6 D2 L0), winning most recently in April 2015 against Rotherham United
- Derby have lost their last two league matches on a Good Friday, conceding four goals in each defeat - 4-0 against Brentford in 2017 and 4-1 against Sunderland in 2018
- Lukas Jutkiewicz has scored 12 league goals for Birmingham this season, his best-ever tally in an English league campaign
- Two Derby players have scored league hat-tricks for the club this season (Martyn Waghorn and Mason Mount) - the first time that's happened in a single campaign since 1993-94 (Paul Simpson and Marco Gabbiadini)