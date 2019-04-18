Championship
Birmingham15:00Derby
Venue: St. Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium

Birmingham City v Derby County

Lukas Jutkiewicz
Lukas Jutkiewicz's goal at Ipswich last week was the Birmingham striker's 12th of the season
Birmingham manager Garry Monk has no new injury concerns as they look to edge closer to Championship safety.

Wingers Jacques Maghoma and Connor Mahoney could be recalled after being dropped in favour of Kerim Mrabti and Jota for last week's draw at Ipswich.

Derby, who start the Easter weekend two points outside the play-offs, will be without midfielder Duane Holmes (thigh) but could have Scott Malone back.

The defender has missed their last two games with a rib injury.

Match facts

  • Birmingham have won just once in their last 11 league games against Derby County (W1 D5 L5), a 3-0 win in January 2016
  • Derby are unbeaten in their last five league visits to Birmingham (W3 D2 L0) since losing 3-1 in March 2013 under Nigel Clough
  • Birmingham have never lost a home league match played on Good Friday (W6 D2 L0), winning most recently in April 2015 against Rotherham United
  • Derby have lost their last two league matches on a Good Friday, conceding four goals in each defeat - 4-0 against Brentford in 2017 and 4-1 against Sunderland in 2018
  • Lukas Jutkiewicz has scored 12 league goals for Birmingham this season, his best-ever tally in an English league campaign
  • Two Derby players have scored league hat-tricks for the club this season (Martyn Waghorn and Mason Mount) - the first time that's happened in a single campaign since 1993-94 (Paul Simpson and Marco Gabbiadini)

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich422511685513486
2Leeds422571069422782
3Sheff Utd422310969393079
4West Brom4221101181562573
5Aston Villa421815977581969
6Bristol City411811125546965
7Middlesbrough421713124436864
8Derby411712125950963
9Hull42179166159260
10Sheff Wed421514135255-359
11Nottm Forest421415135652457
12Preston421512156059157
13Swansea41168175554156
14Brentford421412166658854
15Blackburn421411175764-753
16Stoke421119124147-652
17QPR42139205065-1548
18Birmingham421316135854446
19Reading421014184763-1644
20Millwall411012194659-1342
21Wigan421012204562-1742
22Rotherham42816184672-2640
23Bolton4288262972-4332
24Ipswich42416223368-3528
