Millwall v Brentford

Millwall centre-back Jake Cooper scored his seventh goal of the season to salvage a 1-1 draw at Sheffield United last Saturday

Millwall will assess defender Shaun Hutchinson, who is still recovering from an illness that hospitalised him.

Centre-back Byron Webster continues his rehabilitation following knee surgery and Tom Bradshaw (knee) is out.

Brentford forward Said Benrahma will miss the rest of the season with an ankle injury.

Goalkeeper Daniel Bentley (shoulder) remains sidelined but midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo is available to return after concussion.

Left-back Rico Henry could also return after being rested for the defeat at Reading last weekend but fellow defender Yoann Barbet (ankle) is out.

The Bees, who are aiming to secure a fifth consecutive top-10 finish in the Championship, have won just one of their past seven games.

Millwall are unbeaten in three games and start the Easter weekend two points above the relegation zone.

Match facts