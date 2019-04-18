Championship
Millwall13:00Brentford
Venue: The Den

Millwall v Brentford

Jake Cooper in action for Millwall
Millwall centre-back Jake Cooper scored his seventh goal of the season to salvage a 1-1 draw at Sheffield United last Saturday
Follow live text coverage from 11:45 BST on Friday

Millwall will assess defender Shaun Hutchinson, who is still recovering from an illness that hospitalised him.

Centre-back Byron Webster continues his rehabilitation following knee surgery and Tom Bradshaw (knee) is out.

Brentford forward Said Benrahma will miss the rest of the season with an ankle injury.

Goalkeeper Daniel Bentley (shoulder) remains sidelined but midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo is available to return after concussion.

Left-back Rico Henry could also return after being rested for the defeat at Reading last weekend but fellow defender Yoann Barbet (ankle) is out.

The Bees, who are aiming to secure a fifth consecutive top-10 finish in the Championship, have won just one of their past seven games.

Millwall are unbeaten in three games and start the Easter weekend two points above the relegation zone.

Match facts

  • Millwall have won just one of their last seven league matches against Brentford (W1 D3 L3).
  • Brentford are looking to complete a league double over London rivals Millwall for the first time since the 1981-82 season.
  • Millwall have won their last four league matches on Good Friday (2013, 2015, 2017, 2018) - they last failed to win on Good Friday in 2010 against Brentford, a 1-1 draw.
  • Brentford are unbeaten in their last eight league matches on Good Friday (W5 D3) since losing 1-0 to Fulham in 1989.
  • Jake Cooper's goal after 94 minutes and two seconds against Sheffield United was Millwall's latest league goal scored since May 2016 (Lee Gregory vs Gillingham, 97:55).
  • Neal Maupay has been involved in 30 Championship goals in 40 appearances this season (23 goals, 7 assists), finding the net in his last three appearances.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich422511685513486
2Leeds422571069422782
3Sheff Utd422310969393079
4West Brom4221101181562573
5Aston Villa421815977581969
6Bristol City411811125546965
7Middlesbrough421713124436864
8Derby411712125950963
9Hull42179166159260
10Sheff Wed421514135255-359
11Nottm Forest421415135652457
12Preston421512156059157
13Swansea41168175554156
14Brentford421412166658854
15Blackburn421411175764-753
16Stoke421119124147-652
17QPR42139205065-1548
18Birmingham421316135854446
19Reading421014184763-1644
20Millwall411012194659-1342
21Wigan421012204562-1742
22Rotherham42816184672-2640
23Bolton4288262972-4332
24Ipswich42416223368-3528
