Bristol City v Reading

Korey Smith has played just five times this season because of injuries

Bristol City have midfielder Korey Smith back from injury as they continue their Championship play-off push.

Winger Callum O'Dowda (knee) remains out, as does keeper Niki Maenpaa (calf) although both are close to fitness.

Reading head into the game following the news midfielder John Swift will not play again this term after hip surgery.

Defenders Omar Richards (knee), Paul McShane (Achilles) and John O'Shea (calf) are out, and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson is back training but not match-fit.

Match facts