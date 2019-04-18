Championship
Sheff Utd12:30Nottm Forest
Venue: Bramall Lane

Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest

Billy Sharp
Blades captain Billy Sharp will miss the games against Nottingham Forest and Hull City over Easter
Hamstring injuries to captain and top scorer Billy Sharp as well as Chris Basham are likely to see them miss both of promotion-chasing Sheffield United's Easter games.

Centre-back John Egan is out of Friday's match against Nottingham Forest, as he serves a one-game ban.

Forest will be without playmaker Joao Carvalho through concussion.

The 22-year-old is expected to return to duty for Monday's visit of Middlesbrough to the City Ground.

The Blades are third in the Championship and three points behind second-placed Leeds, while Forest are eight points outside the play-offs with four matches to go.

Match facts

  • Sheffield United are unbeaten in six home matches against Nottingham Forest in all competitions (W2 D4 L0) since a 1-2 defeat in April 2004.
  • Nottingham Forest haven't completed a league double over Sheffield United since the 2003-04 season.
  • This is Sheffield United's 46th league game on Good Friday but only their fifth at home - they have won six of their last seven Good Friday league matches (W6 D1 L0) since a 0-3 defeat at Sunderland in 2004.
  • Nottingham Forest have lost 10 of their last 13 league matches played on Good Friday (W3 D0 L10), losing the last three in a row.
  • Chris Wilder lost his first league match on Good Friday in April 2012 with Oxford United but is unbeaten in six games since (W2 D4 L0).
  • Nottingham Forest haven't lost four consecutive league matches since January 2017 under Philippe Montanier.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich422511685513486
2Leeds422571069422782
3Sheff Utd422310969393079
4West Brom4221101181562573
5Aston Villa421815977581969
6Bristol City411811125546965
7Middlesbrough421713124436864
8Derby411712125950963
9Hull42179166159260
10Sheff Wed421514135255-359
11Nottm Forest421415135652457
12Preston421512156059157
13Swansea41168175554156
14Brentford421412166658854
15Blackburn421411175764-753
16Stoke421119124147-652
17QPR42139205065-1548
18Birmingham421316135854446
19Reading421014184763-1644
20Millwall411012194659-1342
21Wigan421012204562-1742
22Rotherham42816184672-2640
23Bolton4288262972-4332
24Ipswich42416223368-3528
