Sheffield United v Nottingham Forest

Blades captain Billy Sharp will miss the games against Nottingham Forest and Hull City over Easter

Hamstring injuries to captain and top scorer Billy Sharp as well as Chris Basham are likely to see them miss both of promotion-chasing Sheffield United's Easter games.

Centre-back John Egan is out of Friday's match against Nottingham Forest, as he serves a one-game ban.

Forest will be without playmaker Joao Carvalho through concussion.

The 22-year-old is expected to return to duty for Monday's visit of Middlesbrough to the City Ground.

The Blades are third in the Championship and three points behind second-placed Leeds, while Forest are eight points outside the play-offs with four matches to go.

Match facts