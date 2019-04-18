Leeds United v Wigan Athletic

Jack Harrison (left) scored the winning goal in Leeds' 1-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa could stick with the same side that started the 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Defender Liam Cooper suffered a muscle injury in the warm-up for that match and Gaetano Berardi is likely to continue in his absence.

Wigan defender Danny Fox is a doubt after limping off in the 1-1 draw with Norwich City.

Nick Powell could come back into the starting XI after coming off the bench in that game.

Second-placed Leeds are three points clear of Sheffield United in third, with four games remaining, while Wigan are two points above the relegation zone.

Match facts