Leeds15:00Wigan
Venue: Elland Road

Leeds United v Wigan Athletic

Leeds celebrate
Jack Harrison (left) scored the winning goal in Leeds' 1-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday
Follow live text coverage from 11:45 BST on Friday

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa could stick with the same side that started the 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Defender Liam Cooper suffered a muscle injury in the warm-up for that match and Gaetano Berardi is likely to continue in his absence.

Wigan defender Danny Fox is a doubt after limping off in the 1-1 draw with Norwich City.

Nick Powell could come back into the starting XI after coming off the bench in that game.

Second-placed Leeds are three points clear of Sheffield United in third, with four games remaining, while Wigan are two points above the relegation zone.

Match facts

  • Leeds United are looking to complete their first ever league double over Wigan Athletic, having won 2-1 earlier this season.
  • Wigan have lost just one of their four league matches against Leeds at Elland Road (W2 D1 L1), a 2-0 defeat in December 2013.
  • Leeds have never lost a home league match on Good Friday (W3 D4 L0), winning 2-1 against Bolton on Good Friday last year.
  • Wigan Athletic have won three of their past four league matches on Good Friday (W3 D0 L1), winning 3-0 against Oldham Athletic last year.
  • Marcelo Bielsa has won 25 league matches this season - a joint-record in a Leeds manager's first Football League campaign in charge along with Dick Ray, who won 25 in 1927-28, when the club won promotion to the top-flight.
  • Wigan have won just one of the past six Championship matches in which they have gone ahead (W1 D2 L3).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich422511685513486
2Leeds422571069422782
3Sheff Utd422310969393079
4West Brom4221101181562573
5Aston Villa421815977581969
6Bristol City411811125546965
7Middlesbrough421713124436864
8Derby411712125950963
9Hull42179166159260
10Sheff Wed421514135255-359
11Nottm Forest421415135652457
12Preston421512156059157
13Swansea41168175554156
14Brentford421412166658854
15Blackburn421411175764-753
16Stoke421119124147-652
17QPR42139205065-1548
18Birmingham421316135854446
19Reading421014184763-1644
20Millwall411012194659-1342
21Wigan421012204562-1742
22Rotherham42816184672-2640
23Bolton4288262972-4332
24Ipswich42416223368-3528
