Queens Park Rangers v Blackburn Rovers

Tomer Hemed had managed just two goals since 23 October before his brace against Swansea last week

QPR caretaker boss John Eustace could stick with the side which thumped Swansea for the visit of Blackburn.

Eustace made a number of changes for the 4-0 win, with Tomer Hemed scoring twice on his return while Angel Rangel, Jordan Cousins and Bright Osayi-Samuel also came back into the side.

Mid-table Blackburn may turn to the club's youngsters over Easter.

Dan Butterworth, Tyler Magloire and John Buckley are in contention along with summer signing Jacob Davenport.

Match facts