Championship
QPR15:00Blackburn
Venue: Loftus Road Stadium

Queens Park Rangers v Blackburn Rovers

Tomer Hemed
Tomer Hemed had managed just two goals since 23 October before his brace against Swansea last week
QPR caretaker boss John Eustace could stick with the side which thumped Swansea for the visit of Blackburn.

Eustace made a number of changes for the 4-0 win, with Tomer Hemed scoring twice on his return while Angel Rangel, Jordan Cousins and Bright Osayi-Samuel also came back into the side.

Mid-table Blackburn may turn to the club's youngsters over Easter.

Dan Butterworth, Tyler Magloire and John Buckley are in contention along with summer signing Jacob Davenport.

Match facts

  • QPR have won just one of their last 21 matches against Blackburn in all competitions (W1 D8 L12), a 2-0 win in October 1999.
  • Blackburn Rovers are unbeaten in their last nine away matches in all competitions against QPR (W4 D5 L0) since a 0-1 defeat in November 1993.
  • QPR have lost on Good Friday in each of the last two seasons, losing 1-2 against Bristol City in 2017 and 0-1 against Reading in 2018.
  • Blackburn Rovers have lost one of their last 10 league matches on Good Friday (W3 D6 L1), a 2-4 defeat at Oldham Athletic in April 1988.
  • QPR scored three first-half goals in their 4-0 win over Swansea - as many as they had scored in their previous 15 league matches.
  • Danny Graham has scored 14 league goals this season for Blackburn, last scoring more in a single campaign in 2010-11 with Watford (24 goals).

Friday 19th April 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich422511685513486
2Leeds422571069422782
3Sheff Utd422310969393079
4West Brom4221101181562573
5Aston Villa421815977581969
6Bristol City411811125546965
7Middlesbrough421713124436864
8Derby411712125950963
9Hull42179166159260
10Sheff Wed421514135255-359
11Nottm Forest421415135652457
12Preston421512156059157
13Swansea41168175554156
14Brentford421412166658854
15Blackburn421411175764-753
16Stoke421119124147-652
17QPR42139205065-1548
18Birmingham421316135854446
19Reading421014184763-1644
20Millwall411012194659-1342
21Wigan421012204562-1742
22Rotherham42816184672-2640
23Bolton4288262972-4332
24Ipswich42416223368-3528
