Queens Park Rangers v Blackburn Rovers
-
- From the section Championship
QPR caretaker boss John Eustace could stick with the side which thumped Swansea for the visit of Blackburn.
Eustace made a number of changes for the 4-0 win, with Tomer Hemed scoring twice on his return while Angel Rangel, Jordan Cousins and Bright Osayi-Samuel also came back into the side.
Mid-table Blackburn may turn to the club's youngsters over Easter.
Dan Butterworth, Tyler Magloire and John Buckley are in contention along with summer signing Jacob Davenport.
Match facts
- QPR have won just one of their last 21 matches against Blackburn in all competitions (W1 D8 L12), a 2-0 win in October 1999.
- Blackburn Rovers are unbeaten in their last nine away matches in all competitions against QPR (W4 D5 L0) since a 0-1 defeat in November 1993.
- QPR have lost on Good Friday in each of the last two seasons, losing 1-2 against Bristol City in 2017 and 0-1 against Reading in 2018.
- Blackburn Rovers have lost one of their last 10 league matches on Good Friday (W3 D6 L1), a 2-4 defeat at Oldham Athletic in April 1988.
- QPR scored three first-half goals in their 4-0 win over Swansea - as many as they had scored in their previous 15 league matches.
- Danny Graham has scored 14 league goals this season for Blackburn, last scoring more in a single campaign in 2010-11 with Watford (24 goals).