Norwich19:45Sheff Wed
Venue: Carrow Road

Norwich City v Sheffield Wednesday

Teemu Pukki in action for Norwich
Norwich striker Teemu Pukki is the leading goalscorer in the Championship this season, with 27 strikes
Follow live text coverage from 11:45 BST on Friday

Norwich will be without Emi Buendia and Jordan Rhodes for the visit of Sheffield Wednesday, a game in which the Canaries could secure promotion.

Midfielder Buendia completes his three-match ban while on-loan striker Rhodes is ineligible to face his parent club.

Wednesday expect to be without midfielder Adam Reach, who limped off during the weekend defeat at Leeds.

Reach suffered an Achilles injury which is still being assessed by the Owls' medical staff.

Boss Steve Bruce will hope to have one, or both, of Dominic Iorfa and Rolando Aarons back available.

Championship leaders Norwich will return to the Premier League following a three year absence if Sheffield United lose at home to Nottingham Forest in the 12:30 BST kick off and they then beat Wednesday.

Match facts

  • Norwich have not completed a league double over Sheffield Wednesday since the 2001-02 season - they won 4-0 at Hillsborough earlier this season.
  • Sheffield Wednesday are winless in three league visits to Norwich (D1 L2) since winning four in a row between 2005 and 2009.
  • Norwich have lost on Good Friday at Carrow Road in each of the last two seasons, losing both matches against Fulham.
  • Sheffield Wednesday have won their last four league matches on Good Friday (2002, 2014, 2017, 2018).
  • Norwich have named 18 unchanged line-ups in the Championship this season, more than any other side.
  • Sheffield Wednesday have lost two of their last three league games under Steve Bruce (W1) having lost none of his first 11 in charge (W5 D6).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich422511685513486
2Leeds422571069422782
3Sheff Utd422310969393079
4West Brom4221101181562573
5Aston Villa421815977581969
6Bristol City411811125546965
7Middlesbrough421713124436864
8Derby411712125950963
9Hull42179166159260
10Sheff Wed421514135255-359
11Nottm Forest421415135652457
12Preston421512156059157
13Swansea41168175554156
14Brentford421412166658854
15Blackburn421411175764-753
16Stoke421119124147-652
17QPR42139205065-1548
18Birmingham421316135854446
19Reading421014184763-1644
20Millwall411012194659-1342
21Wigan421012204562-1742
22Rotherham42816184672-2640
23Bolton4288262972-4332
24Ipswich42416223368-3528
