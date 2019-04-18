West Bromwich Albion v Hull City
Championship
West Brom first-team coach Jimmy Shan takes charge of his first game since being appointed until the end of the season when Hull visit the Hawthorns.
He could hand a start to Matt Phillips after the winger returned from an ankle injury to come off the bench last week.
Albion are all but guaranteed a place in the Championship play-offs, while Hull are still just about in the race.
The Tigers have no new injuries but defender Stephen Kingsley (thigh) is expected to miss a fifth game in a row.
Match facts
- In all competitions, West Bromwich Albion have won their last three home matches against Hull
- The last time West Brom and Hull met at the Hawthorns in the Championship was in February 2008 when the Tigers won 2-1 on their way to promotion
- West Brom have won just four of their 35 league matches on Good Friday (11%), though they did win most recently in April 2010 against Leicester
- Hull have lost their last three league matches on Good Friday, losing in 1980, 2000 and 2007; their last win on Good Friday came in April 1976 against Oldham
- No Championship side has scored more home league goals than West Brom this season (48 - level with Aston Villa)
- Nigel Adkins has lost both of his Championship matches on Good Friday, losing 4-2 to Blackpool in April 2010 with Scunthorpe and 3-0 to Wigan in April 2014 with Reading