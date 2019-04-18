Championship
West Brom15:00Hull
Venue: The Hawthorns

West Bromwich Albion v Hull City

Jimmy Shan
Jimmy Shan won four of his six games in caretaker charge of West Brom
Follow live text coverage from 11:45 BST on Friday

West Brom first-team coach Jimmy Shan takes charge of his first game since being appointed until the end of the season when Hull visit the Hawthorns.

He could hand a start to Matt Phillips after the winger returned from an ankle injury to come off the bench last week.

Albion are all but guaranteed a place in the Championship play-offs, while Hull are still just about in the race.

The Tigers have no new injuries but defender Stephen Kingsley (thigh) is expected to miss a fifth game in a row.

Match facts

  • In all competitions, West Bromwich Albion have won their last three home matches against Hull
  • The last time West Brom and Hull met at the Hawthorns in the Championship was in February 2008 when the Tigers won 2-1 on their way to promotion
  • West Brom have won just four of their 35 league matches on Good Friday (11%), though they did win most recently in April 2010 against Leicester
  • Hull have lost their last three league matches on Good Friday, losing in 1980, 2000 and 2007; their last win on Good Friday came in April 1976 against Oldham
  • No Championship side has scored more home league goals than West Brom this season (48 - level with Aston Villa)
  • Nigel Adkins has lost both of his Championship matches on Good Friday, losing 4-2 to Blackpool in April 2010 with Scunthorpe and 3-0 to Wigan in April 2014 with Reading

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich422511685513486
2Leeds422571069422782
3Sheff Utd422310969393079
4West Brom4221101181562573
5Aston Villa421815977581969
6Bristol City411811125546965
7Middlesbrough421713124436864
8Derby411712125950963
9Hull42179166159260
10Sheff Wed421514135255-359
11Nottm Forest421415135652457
12Preston421512156059157
13Swansea41168175554156
14Brentford421412166658854
15Blackburn421411175764-753
16Stoke421119124147-652
17QPR42139205065-1548
18Birmingham421316135854446
19Reading421014184763-1644
20Millwall411012194659-1342
21Wigan421012204562-1742
22Rotherham42816184672-2640
23Bolton4288262972-4332
24Ipswich42416223368-3528
View full Championship table

