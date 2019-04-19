League One
Fleetwood15:00Peterborough
Venue: Highbury Stadium

Fleetwood Town v Peterborough United

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton422512581374487
2Barnsley422313672353782
3Sunderland412117374413380
4Portsmouth412311775443180
5Charlton422310962382479
6Doncaster4219121171521969
7Peterborough411810136354964
8Coventry421710155049161
9Burton4216121460481260
10Blackpool421416124746158
11Fleetwood411511155447756
12Oxford Utd421314155056-653
13Shrewsbury421214164753-650
14Bristol Rovers421213174447-349
15Gillingham42139205468-1448
16Accrington421212184361-1848
17Wycombe421211195264-1247
18Plymouth421211195167-1647
19Scunthorpe42129214973-2445
20Rochdale42129215183-3245
21Wimbledon42128223759-2244
22Southend42127234963-1443
23Walsall42119224569-2442
24Bradford42106264572-2736
