League One
Coventry0Bradford0

Coventry City v Bradford City

Line-ups

Coventry

  • 1Burge
  • 17Sterling
  • 5Davies
  • 15Hyam
  • 41McCallum
  • 6Kelly
  • 26Shipley
  • 23Thomas
  • 24Enobakhare
  • 11Hiwula-Mayifuila
  • 21Bakayoko

Substitutes

  • 4Willis
  • 10Chaplin
  • 12Brown
  • 19Ponticelli
  • 25Westbrooke
  • 33Addai
  • 44Wakefield

Bradford

  • 13Wilson
  • 38Caddis
  • 5O'Connor
  • 22Knight-Percival
  • 6O'Connor
  • 23Wood
  • 7Scannell
  • 16Butterfield
  • 44Wright
  • 39O'Brien
  • 9Doyle

Substitutes

  • 1O'Donnell
  • 10Payne
  • 12Miller
  • 17Clarke
  • 18Anderson
  • 24Devine
  • 36Colville
Referee:
Lee Swabey

Live Text

Attempt saved. Sean Scannell (Bradford City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Lewis O'Brien (Bradford City).

Luke Thomas (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Jacob Butterfield (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Lee Burge.

Attempt saved. Lewis O'Brien (Bradford City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Amadou Bakayoko (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton422512581374487
2Barnsley422313672353782
3Sunderland412117374413380
4Portsmouth412311775443180
5Charlton432311962382480
6Doncaster4219121171521969
7Peterborough411810136354964
8Coventry431711155049162
9Burton4216121460481260
10Blackpool421416124746158
11Fleetwood411511155447756
12Oxford Utd431315155056-654
13Shrewsbury421214164753-650
14Bristol Rovers421213174447-349
15Gillingham42139205468-1448
16Accrington421212184361-1848
17Wycombe421211195264-1247
18Plymouth421211195167-1647
19Scunthorpe42129214973-2445
20Rochdale42129215183-3245
21Wimbledon42128223759-2244
22Southend42127234963-1443
23Walsall42119224569-2442
24Bradford43107264572-2737
