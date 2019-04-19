Attempt saved. Sean Scannell (Bradford City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Coventry City v Bradford City
-
- From the section League One
Line-ups
Coventry
- 1Burge
- 17Sterling
- 5Davies
- 15Hyam
- 41McCallum
- 6Kelly
- 26Shipley
- 23Thomas
- 24Enobakhare
- 11Hiwula-Mayifuila
- 21Bakayoko
Substitutes
- 4Willis
- 10Chaplin
- 12Brown
- 19Ponticelli
- 25Westbrooke
- 33Addai
- 44Wakefield
Bradford
- 13Wilson
- 38Caddis
- 5O'Connor
- 22Knight-Percival
- 6O'Connor
- 23Wood
- 7Scannell
- 16Butterfield
- 44Wright
- 39O'Brien
- 9Doyle
Substitutes
- 1O'Donnell
- 10Payne
- 12Miller
- 17Clarke
- 18Anderson
- 24Devine
- 36Colville
- Referee:
- Lee Swabey
Live Text
Foul by Lewis O'Brien (Bradford City).
Luke Thomas (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Jacob Butterfield (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Bradford City. Conceded by Lee Burge.
Attempt saved. Lewis O'Brien (Bradford City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Amadou Bakayoko (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.