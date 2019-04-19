Carlisle United v Lincoln City
-
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Lincoln City
|42
|23
|15
|4
|73
|38
|35
|84
|2
|Bury
|42
|21
|11
|10
|76
|50
|26
|74
|3
|Mansfield
|42
|19
|16
|7
|62
|35
|27
|73
|4
|MK Dons
|42
|21
|9
|12
|67
|45
|22
|72
|5
|Tranmere
|42
|20
|11
|11
|61
|45
|16
|71
|6
|Forest Green
|42
|18
|13
|11
|62
|42
|20
|67
|7
|Exeter
|43
|18
|12
|13
|57
|45
|12
|66
|8
|Carlisle
|42
|18
|7
|17
|62
|59
|3
|61
|9
|Colchester
|42
|17
|9
|16
|58
|52
|6
|60
|10
|Swindon
|42
|15
|15
|12
|53
|50
|3
|60
|11
|Stevenage
|42
|17
|9
|16
|50
|52
|-2
|60
|12
|Newport
|41
|17
|9
|15
|52
|57
|-5
|60
|13
|Oldham
|41
|15
|13
|13
|62
|50
|12
|58
|14
|Crewe
|42
|16
|8
|18
|52
|53
|-1
|56
|15
|Northampton
|42
|12
|18
|12
|53
|55
|-2
|54
|16
|Cheltenham
|42
|14
|11
|17
|54
|60
|-6
|53
|17
|Grimsby
|42
|14
|8
|20
|41
|53
|-12
|50
|18
|Port Vale
|42
|12
|11
|19
|36
|48
|-12
|47
|19
|Morecambe
|42
|12
|11
|19
|47
|64
|-17
|47
|20
|Crawley
|43
|13
|8
|22
|42
|61
|-19
|47
|21
|Cambridge
|42
|12
|9
|21
|37
|61
|-24
|45
|22
|Macclesfield
|42
|9
|12
|21
|45
|70
|-25
|39
|23
|Yeovil
|42
|9
|10
|23
|38
|61
|-23
|37
|24
|Notts County
|42
|8
|13
|21
|43
|77
|-34
|37