Exeter City 1-3 Crawley Town

Exeter City's League Two play-off hopes were dealt a blow with a surprise home defeat by lowly Crawley Town.

Crawley were 2-0 in front at the break following goals from Filipe Morais and Reece Grego-Cox.

Ryan Bowman pulled a goal back for the Grecians early in the second half when he jinked past his man and fired in.

But Grego-Cox made the game safe for Crawley with his second goal on the hour mark, as his low drive flew past Christy Pym.

Exeter remain seventh in the table, but the chasing pack are likely to close the gap.