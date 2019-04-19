League Two
Exeter1Crawley3

Exeter City 1-3 Crawley Town

Exeter City's League Two play-off hopes were dealt a blow with a surprise home defeat by lowly Crawley Town.

Crawley were 2-0 in front at the break following goals from Filipe Morais and Reece Grego-Cox.

Ryan Bowman pulled a goal back for the Grecians early in the second half when he jinked past his man and fired in.

But Grego-Cox made the game safe for Crawley with his second goal on the hour mark, as his low drive flew past Christy Pym.

Exeter remain seventh in the table, but the chasing pack are likely to close the gap.

Line-ups

Exeter

  • 1Pym
  • 2SweeneyBooked at 80mins
  • 39Brown
  • 4O'Shea
  • 3WoodmanSubstituted forWilsonat 69'minutes
  • 10Holmes
  • 44BoatengSubstituted forWilsonat 69'minutes
  • 27CollinsSubstituted forMartinat 45'minutes
  • 25Taylor
  • 8Law
  • 12Bowman

Substitutes

  • 7Martin
  • 11Williams
  • 13Hamon
  • 17Jay
  • 19Wilson
  • 20Wilson
  • 21Moxey

Crawley

  • 1Morris
  • 14FrancombSubstituted forWillockat 78'minutes
  • 5McNerneyBooked at 73mins
  • 17Dallison-Lisbon
  • 2Young
  • 21BulmanBooked at 59mins
  • 22Morais
  • 28Camara
  • 18SesayBooked at 38minsSubstituted forMaguireat 68'minutesBooked at 80mins
  • 9PalmerSubstituted forNathaniel-Georgeat 68'minutes
  • 7Grego-Cox

Substitutes

  • 11Gambin
  • 12Mersin
  • 15Nathaniel-George
  • 16Maguire
  • 19Willock
  • 33N'Gala
Referee:
Thomas Bramall
Attendance:
5,054

Match Stats

Home TeamExeterAway TeamCrawley
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home19
Away4
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home10
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Exeter City 1, Crawley Town 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Exeter City 1, Crawley Town 3.

Reece Grego-Cox (Crawley Town) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box following a fast break.

Attempt saved. Ryan Bowman (Exeter City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Jake Taylor (Exeter City) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.

Lee Holmes (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lewis Young (Crawley Town).

Foul by Kane Wilson (Exeter City).

Ashley Nathaniel-George (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Jake Taylor (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Ryan Bowman (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tom Dallison (Crawley Town).

Donovan Wilson (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Panutche Camara (Crawley Town).

Booking

Joe Maguire (Crawley Town) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Pierce Sweeney (Exeter City) is shown the yellow card.

Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Tom Dallison.

Substitution

Substitution, Crawley Town. Matty Willock replaces George Francomb because of an injury.

Lee Martin (Exeter City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Filipe Morais (Crawley Town).

Hand ball by Ashley Nathaniel-George (Crawley Town).

Attempt missed. Lee Holmes (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.

Booking

Joe McNerney (Crawley Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Kane Wilson (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Joe McNerney (Crawley Town).

Nicky Law (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by George Francomb (Crawley Town).

Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Tom Dallison.

Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Tom Dallison.

Substitution

Substitution, Exeter City. Donovan Wilson replaces Hiram Boateng.

Substitution

Substitution, Exeter City. Kane Wilson replaces Craig Woodman.

Substitution

Substitution, Crawley Town. Ashley Nathaniel-George replaces Ollie Palmer because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Crawley Town. Joe Maguire replaces David Sesay.

Attempt missed. Lee Martin (Exeter City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Lee Holmes (Exeter City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Goal!

Goal! Exeter City 1, Crawley Town 3. Reece Grego-Cox (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Filipe Morais following a fast break.

Attempt saved. Nicky Law (Exeter City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Booking

Dannie Bulman (Crawley Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Jake Taylor (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dannie Bulman (Crawley Town).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City432315573393484
2Mansfield432016766353176
3MK Dons432291269462375
4Bury4321111177532474
5Tranmere4320111261461571
6Forest Green4319131163422170
7Exeter4318111458481065
8Carlisle43197176359464
9Colchester43189165952763
10Stevenage43189165453163
11Newport42189155558-363
12Swindon431516125350361
13Oldham4215141362501259
14Crewe43178185453159
15Northampton431318125656057
16Cheltenham431412175460-654
17Grimsby43148214154-1350
18Crawley43147224562-1749
19Port Vale431211203752-1547
20Morecambe431211204768-2147
21Cambridge431210213761-2446
22Macclesfield43912224673-2739
23Yeovil43910243863-2537
24Notts County43813224479-3537
View full League Two table

