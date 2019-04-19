Match ends, Exeter City 1, Crawley Town 3.
Exeter City 1-3 Crawley Town
Exeter City's League Two play-off hopes were dealt a blow with a surprise home defeat by lowly Crawley Town.
Crawley were 2-0 in front at the break following goals from Filipe Morais and Reece Grego-Cox.
Ryan Bowman pulled a goal back for the Grecians early in the second half when he jinked past his man and fired in.
But Grego-Cox made the game safe for Crawley with his second goal on the hour mark, as his low drive flew past Christy Pym.
Exeter remain seventh in the table, but the chasing pack are likely to close the gap.
Line-ups
Exeter
- 1Pym
- 2SweeneyBooked at 80mins
- 39Brown
- 4O'Shea
- 3WoodmanSubstituted forWilsonat 69'minutes
- 10Holmes
- 44BoatengSubstituted forWilsonat 69'minutes
- 27CollinsSubstituted forMartinat 45'minutes
- 25Taylor
- 8Law
- 12Bowman
Substitutes
- 7Martin
- 11Williams
- 13Hamon
- 17Jay
- 19Wilson
- 20Wilson
- 21Moxey
Crawley
- 1Morris
- 14FrancombSubstituted forWillockat 78'minutes
- 5McNerneyBooked at 73mins
- 17Dallison-Lisbon
- 2Young
- 21BulmanBooked at 59mins
- 22Morais
- 28Camara
- 18SesayBooked at 38minsSubstituted forMaguireat 68'minutesBooked at 80mins
- 9PalmerSubstituted forNathaniel-Georgeat 68'minutes
- 7Grego-Cox
Substitutes
- 11Gambin
- 12Mersin
- 15Nathaniel-George
- 16Maguire
- 19Willock
- 33N'Gala
- Referee:
- Thomas Bramall
- Attendance:
- 5,054
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Exeter City 1, Crawley Town 3.
Reece Grego-Cox (Crawley Town) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box following a fast break.
Attempt saved. Ryan Bowman (Exeter City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Jake Taylor (Exeter City) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Lee Holmes (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lewis Young (Crawley Town).
Foul by Kane Wilson (Exeter City).
Ashley Nathaniel-George (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Jake Taylor (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Ryan Bowman (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tom Dallison (Crawley Town).
Donovan Wilson (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Panutche Camara (Crawley Town).
Booking
Joe Maguire (Crawley Town) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Pierce Sweeney (Exeter City) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Tom Dallison.
Substitution
Substitution, Crawley Town. Matty Willock replaces George Francomb because of an injury.
Lee Martin (Exeter City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Filipe Morais (Crawley Town).
Hand ball by Ashley Nathaniel-George (Crawley Town).
Attempt missed. Lee Holmes (Exeter City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Booking
Joe McNerney (Crawley Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kane Wilson (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joe McNerney (Crawley Town).
Nicky Law (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by George Francomb (Crawley Town).
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Tom Dallison.
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Tom Dallison.
Substitution
Substitution, Exeter City. Donovan Wilson replaces Hiram Boateng.
Substitution
Substitution, Exeter City. Kane Wilson replaces Craig Woodman.
Substitution
Substitution, Crawley Town. Ashley Nathaniel-George replaces Ollie Palmer because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Crawley Town. Joe Maguire replaces David Sesay.
Attempt missed. Lee Martin (Exeter City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Lee Holmes (Exeter City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Exeter City 1, Crawley Town 3. Reece Grego-Cox (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Filipe Morais following a fast break.
Attempt saved. Nicky Law (Exeter City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Dannie Bulman (Crawley Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jake Taylor (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dannie Bulman (Crawley Town).