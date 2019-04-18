Newport County v Bury

Joss Labadie will be assessed before Newport County's home League Two game against promotion hopefuls Bury at Rodney Parade on Good Friday.

The midfielder missed last Saturday's win over Cambridge United after sustaining a gash to his ankle against Swindon.

Danny Mayor returns to contention for Bury after serving a three-match ban.

Dom Telford is likely to keep his place after scoring twice in Bury's 2-0 win over Colchester United.

Bury sit second in the table, two points above MK Dons in fourth while Newport have an outside chance of making the play-offs - they are five points behind seventh-placed Exeter with five games still to play.