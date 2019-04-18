League Two
Newport15:00Bury
Venue: Rodney Parade

Newport County v Bury

Joss Labadie will be assessed before Newport County's home League Two game against promotion hopefuls Bury at Rodney Parade on Good Friday.

The midfielder missed last Saturday's win over Cambridge United after sustaining a gash to his ankle against Swindon.

Danny Mayor returns to contention for Bury after serving a three-match ban.

Dom Telford is likely to keep his place after scoring twice in Bury's 2-0 win over Colchester United.

Bury sit second in the table, two points above MK Dons in fourth while Newport have an outside chance of making the play-offs - they are five points behind seventh-placed Exeter with five games still to play.

Friday 19th April 2019

  • NewportNewport County15:00BuryBury
  • ExeterExeter City13:00CrawleyCrawley Town
  • CambridgeCambridge United15:00SwindonSwindon Town
  • CarlisleCarlisle United15:00Lincoln CityLincoln City
  • CheltenhamCheltenham Town15:00OldhamOldham Athletic
  • ColchesterColchester United15:00GrimsbyGrimsby Town
  • CreweCrewe Alexandra15:00YeovilYeovil Town
  • MansfieldMansfield Town15:00MorecambeMorecambe
  • NorthamptonNorthampton Town15:00MacclesfieldMacclesfield Town
  • Notts CountyNotts County15:00MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons
  • Port ValePort Vale15:00StevenageStevenage
  • TranmereTranmere Rovers15:00Forest GreenForest Green Rovers

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City422315473383584
2Bury4221111076502674
3Mansfield421916762352773
4MK Dons422191267452272
5Tranmere4220111161451671
6Forest Green4218131162422067
7Exeter4218111357451265
8Carlisle42187176259361
9Colchester42179165852660
10Swindon421515125350360
11Stevenage42179165052-260
12Newport41179155257-560
13Oldham4115131362501258
14Crewe42168185253-156
15Northampton421218125355-254
16Cheltenham421411175460-653
17Grimsby42148204153-1250
18Port Vale421211193648-1247
19Morecambe421211194764-1747
20Crawley42137224261-1946
21Cambridge42129213761-2445
22Macclesfield42912214570-2539
23Yeovil42910233861-2337
24Notts County42813214377-3437
View full League Two table

