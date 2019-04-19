Havant & Waterlooville v Ebbsfleet United
-
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Leyton Orient
|43
|24
|12
|7
|71
|35
|36
|84
|2
|Salford
|43
|24
|10
|9
|72
|39
|33
|82
|3
|Solihull Moors
|43
|24
|9
|10
|70
|42
|28
|81
|4
|Wrexham
|43
|23
|9
|11
|54
|36
|18
|78
|5
|Fylde
|43
|20
|15
|8
|70
|39
|31
|75
|6
|Harrogate
|43
|20
|11
|12
|75
|53
|22
|71
|7
|Eastleigh
|43
|21
|7
|15
|57
|58
|-1
|70
|8
|Ebbsfleet
|43
|18
|12
|13
|60
|41
|19
|66
|9
|Sutton United
|43
|17
|13
|13
|53
|54
|-1
|64
|10
|Gateshead
|43
|18
|9
|16
|51
|44
|7
|63
|11
|Barrow
|43
|15
|12
|16
|48
|50
|-2
|57
|12
|Chesterfield
|43
|13
|17
|13
|52
|48
|4
|56
|13
|Bromley
|43
|15
|11
|17
|62
|65
|-3
|56
|14
|Barnet
|43
|15
|11
|17
|42
|48
|-6
|56
|15
|Halifax
|43
|11
|20
|12
|39
|40
|-1
|53
|16
|Hartlepool
|43
|13
|14
|16
|51
|58
|-7
|53
|17
|Dag & Red
|43
|14
|10
|19
|47
|53
|-6
|52
|18
|Boreham Wood
|43
|12
|15
|16
|46
|56
|-10
|51
|19
|Dover
|43
|13
|12
|18
|53
|64
|-11
|51
|20
|Maidenhead United
|43
|15
|5
|23
|42
|67
|-25
|50
|21
|Havant & Waterlooville
|43
|9
|12
|22
|59
|77
|-18
|39
|22
|Aldershot
|43
|9
|11
|23
|34
|66
|-32
|38
|23
|Braintree
|43
|9
|7
|27
|44
|78
|-34
|34
|24
|Maidstone United
|43
|9
|6
|28
|35
|76
|-41
|33