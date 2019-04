Wrexham will again be without Manny Smith, Jake Lawlor and Brad Walker for the visit of Sutton United.

The Dragons secured their place in the National League play-offs with a 2-1 win at Barnet.

Bryan Hughes' side are currently fourth, with the sides that finish second and third playing at home in a one-leg semi-final.

Sutton United, who won 3-0 in the reverse fixture, are six points off the play-offs with three games remaining.