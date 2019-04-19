Scottish Championship
Ayr1Ross County1

Ayr United v Ross County

Line-ups

Ayr

  • 1Doohan
  • 6Geggan
  • 3Harvie
  • 30Muirhead
  • 27Smith
  • 11McDaid
  • 18Murdoch
  • 8Crawford
  • 28Cadden
  • 7Moffat
  • 29Miller

Substitutes

  • 4Kerr
  • 10Forrest
  • 19Hare-Reid
  • 21Ecrepont
  • 23Docherty
  • 25McCowan

Ross County

  • 1Fox
  • 2Fraser
  • 44Grivosti
  • 12Boyle
  • 3Kelly
  • 14Mullin
  • 8Lindsay
  • 26Cowie
  • 7Gardyne
  • 19Graham
  • 27Stewart

Substitutes

  • 4Fontaine
  • 10McManus
  • 11Vigurs
  • 16Spence
  • 21Munro
  • 24Paton
  • 31Armstrong
Referee:
Euan Anderson

Match Stats

Home TeamAyrAway TeamRoss County
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home4
Away7
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away7

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Ayr United 1, Ross County 1.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Brian Graham.

Foul by Don Cowie (Ross County).

Andy Murdoch (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Ayr United 1, Ross County 1. Brian Graham (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

Foul by Andy Murdoch (Ayr United).

Ross Stewart (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andrew Geggan (Ayr United).

Ross Stewart (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Andrew Boyle (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Ross Doohan.

Attempt saved. Brian Graham (Ross County) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.

Attempt missed. Michael Gardyne (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Daniel Harvie (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ross Stewart (Ross County).

Foul by Calvin Miller (Ayr United).

Marcus Fraser (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Declan McDaid (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Aaron Muirhead (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Brian Graham (Ross County).

Hand ball by Ross Stewart (Ross County).

Hand ball by Brian Graham (Ross County).

Foul by Andrew Geggan (Ayr United).

Michael Gardyne (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andy Murdoch (Ayr United).

Michael Gardyne (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Robbie Crawford (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jamie Lindsay (Ross County).

Goal!

Goal! Ayr United 1, Ross County 0. Calvin Miller (Ayr United) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nicky Cadden.

Daniel Harvie (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Brian Graham (Ross County).

Attempt saved. Nicky Cadden (Ayr United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Brian Graham (Ross County) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Nicky Cadden (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Brian Graham (Ross County) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Daniel Harvie.

Attempt blocked. Brian Graham (Ross County) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County34199655312466
2Dundee Utd3317884539659
3Ayr331491047331451
4Inverness CT33121474537850
5Dunfermline33118143236-441
6Alloa33108153648-1238
7Morton33813123245-1337
8Queen of Sth33811143940-135
9Falkirk33811143443-935
10Partick Thistle3297163649-1334
