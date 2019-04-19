First Half ends, Ayr United 1, Ross County 1.
Ayr United v Ross County
Line-ups
Ayr
- 1Doohan
- 6Geggan
- 3Harvie
- 30Muirhead
- 27Smith
- 11McDaid
- 18Murdoch
- 8Crawford
- 28Cadden
- 7Moffat
- 29Miller
Substitutes
- 4Kerr
- 10Forrest
- 19Hare-Reid
- 21Ecrepont
- 23Docherty
- 25McCowan
Ross County
- 1Fox
- 2Fraser
- 44Grivosti
- 12Boyle
- 3Kelly
- 14Mullin
- 8Lindsay
- 26Cowie
- 7Gardyne
- 19Graham
- 27Stewart
Substitutes
- 4Fontaine
- 10McManus
- 11Vigurs
- 16Spence
- 21Munro
- 24Paton
- 31Armstrong
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away7
Live Text
Half Time
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Brian Graham.
Foul by Don Cowie (Ross County).
Andy Murdoch (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Ayr United 1, Ross County 1. Brian Graham (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Foul by Andy Murdoch (Ayr United).
Ross Stewart (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrew Geggan (Ayr United).
Ross Stewart (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Andrew Boyle (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Ross Doohan.
Attempt saved. Brian Graham (Ross County) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Attempt missed. Michael Gardyne (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Daniel Harvie (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ross Stewart (Ross County).
Foul by Calvin Miller (Ayr United).
Marcus Fraser (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Declan McDaid (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Aaron Muirhead (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Brian Graham (Ross County).
Hand ball by Ross Stewart (Ross County).
Hand ball by Brian Graham (Ross County).
Foul by Andrew Geggan (Ayr United).
Michael Gardyne (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andy Murdoch (Ayr United).
Michael Gardyne (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Robbie Crawford (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Lindsay (Ross County).
Goal!
Goal! Ayr United 1, Ross County 0. Calvin Miller (Ayr United) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nicky Cadden.
Daniel Harvie (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Brian Graham (Ross County).
Attempt saved. Nicky Cadden (Ayr United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Brian Graham (Ross County) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Nicky Cadden (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Brian Graham (Ross County) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Daniel Harvie.
Attempt blocked. Brian Graham (Ross County) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
