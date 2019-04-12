Neil Warnock charged by FA over controversial referee remarks

Media playback is not supported on this device Best league in world but probably worst officials - Warnock

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock has been charged by the Football Association over controversial remarks he made about Premier League officials.

The 70-year-old called them the "worst in the world" after his side's 2-1 defeat to Chelsea on 31 March.

He has been charged over comments he made in interviews immediately after the game and in a radio interview the following day.

Warnock has until Tuesday to provide a response.

Relegation-threatened Cardiff had been on course for a much-needed three points before Chelsea's 84th-minute equaliser which was headed home by Cesar Azpilicueta from a clearly offside position.

Warnock was also unhappy Antonio Rudiger was not sent off after bringing down Kenneth Zohore shortly afterwards.

He approached the officials after the whistle but said nothing, merely staring at them as they left the field.

Confirming the charges, the FA said: "It is alleged that comments he made in a post-match interview with the BBC, and a post-match interview with Sky Sports, following the Premier League game against Chelsea on 31 March 2019, were improper in that they questioned the integrity of the match official and/or implied bias.

"It is further alleged that comments he made in a talkSPORT radio interview on 1 April 2019 constitute improper conduct and/or bring the game into disrepute."

Neil Warnock's contract with Cardiff City expires in June 2020

Speaking about his future with the Bluebirds, Warnock says he wants to remain as manager even if his side is relegated from the Premier League and wants to help choose his successor.

He said he was ready to walk away at the end of the season after the death striker Emiliano Sala, but has changed his mind in the last couple of months.

Warnock says his wife Sharon has been instrumental in his decision to want to stay in the Welsh capital.

"With the Emiliano tragedy, it brought a lot home," he told BBC Sport Wales.

Warnock says he has not yet talked about his future, but will seek discussions with Cardiff's board.

"I just feel as long as [Cardiff owner] Vincent [Tan] wants me to stay, no matter what division we're in, I think I owe it to the fans to stay," Warnock said.

"In the cold light of day, I don't see anyone better to take over at this moment in time. Whereas, if I can steady the ship next season, I will be in my final year at Christmas time, then I can help the club pick another manager.

"That's what I would like to do, because the fans have been so good for me. I wouldn't like to leave them in the lurch."

Warnock says he and his family feel an affinity with Cardiff that eclipses even that he has with his hometown club Sheffield United.

"I haven't felt like this, even at my old club, which was fabulous, I had seven great years there," he said.

"From day one here, I came in at a time where they really needed me, if I'm honest, and it was nice to bring everybody back together.

"To see everybody singing from the same hymn sheet and have the pride back in the club and then listen to the away followings now, it's been an amazing two years to turn that round.

"If it makes the right decisions now in the next 12-18 months, there's no reason why Cardiff can't be another Burnley, Brighton, type of club.

"Because we've got the backing, 33,000 nearly every game now, it's just amazing.

"They know the lads are giving everything, they know I'm giving everything, so they get behind us.

"That's why I'd find it very difficult, unless I was asked to, to leave.

"Mrs Warnock, it is her idea as much as mine, she has really, really enjoyed the people around here.

"I have never seen Sharon enjoy a club like this. I've never heard fans chanting the name of a managers' wife before, I think it is a unique situation. Amy (daughter) said she will be signing autographs soon!"

"She does love the fans and they have taken to her. So I will keep ticking on."

Ahead of Saturday's vital visit to Turf Moor to face Burnley, Warnock says Cardiff, currently five points adrift in the Premier League relegation zone, need at least 10 points to stay up.

"We need 10 points really to have any chance whatsoever," he added.