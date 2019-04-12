River Plate fan gets QR code tattoo linking to Copa Libertadores final highlights

River Plate beat Boca Juniors 5-3 over two legs - the two teams have a bitter rivalry

Football fans all have moments they want to cherish forever, but few go to the extremes of one River Plate fan.

When the Argentine side beat neighbours Boca Juniors in the Copa Libertadores final at Real Madrid's Bernabeu in December, it was a huge moment in the teams' rivalry - the first time the Buenos Aires sides had faced each other in the final and a contest beset by controversy.

An attack on the Boca Juniors team bus by River Plate fans before the second leg led to its postponement and the eventual relocation of the match to Madrid, 6,000 miles away.

River Plate eventually triumphed 5-3 on aggregate, and one of the fans wanted to make sure the decisive goals were always readily to hand. So instead of contenting himself with searching for them each time, he decided to get a QR (quick response) code inked on his leg for instant access to the game's highlights.

In a video posted on Instagram, an artist scans the tattoo, which appears to successfully direct his phone to play out the online video on his phone.

Unfortunately for the River Plate fan, the trouble he has taken may have all been in vain because - according to some reports - the video has since been disabled by YouTube for copyright infringement.