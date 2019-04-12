Bayern Munich: Robert Lewandowski & Kingsley Coman fight confirmed by Kovac

Robert Lewandowski (left) and Kingsley Coman (fourth from right) both trained together on Friday

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski and winger Kingsley Coman had a fist fight during training, boss Niko Kovac has confirmed.

The Croat says neither player will be punished following their clash on Thursday while preparing for Sunday's Bundesliga match at Fortuna Dusseldorf.

"The three of us talked about it. The players are sorry and have apologised for their behaviour," said Kovac.

"There will be no financial penalties and the matter has been resolved."

Lewandowski is the leading scorer in the Bundesliga - with 21 goals - and joint top of the Champions League scoring charts with eight, although Bayern were eliminated by Liverpool in the last 16.

The German champions went top of the league by one point last weekend by beating previous leaders Borussia Dortmund 5-0.