Notts County: West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Alex Palmer joins as emergency loan

Alex Palmer has played four times for West Brom's academy side in the Checkatrade Trophy, but has yet to feature for the first team

Notts County have signed West Brom goalkeeper Alex Palmer on a seven-day emergency loan after having both first and second-choice shot-stoppers ruled out in the same week.

League Two's bottom side are without Ryan Schofield for a week because he is suspended after his red card in the draw with Northampton.

And Ross Fitzsimons has been ruled out with an un-named illness.

Palmer, 22, will provide cover for Saturday's League Two game at Crewe.

It is the second time this season that Palmer has been signed by a League Two club on emergency loan, having made his only English Football League appearance with Oldham in November.

Clubs are permitted to bring in a goalkeeper on emergency loan outside of the transfer windows if they have no fit senior keepers available.

