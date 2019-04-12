Tommy Smith: Liverpool great dies, aged 74

Tommy Smith holds the Uefa Cup in 1973 - one of four European titles he helped Liverpool win

Former Liverpool captain Tommy Smith, who helped the club to domestic and European success in the 1960s and 1970s, has died aged 74.

Known as the "Anfield Iron", Smith had an 18-year career at Anfield, during which he won four league titles.

He scored in the 1977 European Cup final as Liverpool beat Borussia Monchengladbach 3-1 to win the trophy for the first time.

Liverpool said that they were "deeply saddened" by his death.

Smith, who made 638 appearances for the Reds between 1960 and 1978, had struggled with dementia and other ailments during his later years.

His daughter, Janette Simpson, told the club website on Friday: "Dad died very peacefully in his sleep shortly after 4.30pm today at his nursing home.

"He had been growing increasingly frail and suffering from a variety of ailments over the last three months especially.

"We are obviously all devastated."

Former Liverpool manager and player Roy Evans paid tribute to Smith, who was his best man at his wedding.

"It's a big loss and I know he's not been very well for a year now," Evans told BBC Radio 5 Live. "He was a great guy; he helped me through my career.

"He was a normal guy. We had a lot of fun together. He used to look after me when I first came to Liverpool. We'd go out and have a couple of beers.

"On the pitch he was very physical, but he was also a very good footballer. He was a leader. There will be a lot of very sad people tonight."

