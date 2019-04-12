Tottenham ban fans for persistent standing at new stadium

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has a capacity of 62,062

Tottenham have banned "several" fans for persistent standing since their new stadium opened this month.

Spurs beat Crystal Palace in the first game at the £1bn Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 3 April, and fans were warned before Tuesday's 1-0 Champions League quarter-final first-leg victory over Manchester City.

"It is important that everyone is able to see the match and enjoy it," read a Spurs email to supporters.

The length of the bans is not known.

Spurs added: "We appreciate that fans will rise up at key moments in the match.

"Persistently standing for the whole match or for long periods, along with failing to heed requests from the stewards and fellow fans to be seated, is not acceptable behaviour, notwithstanding it's against ground regulations."

Mauricio Pochettino's side, who are fourth in the Premier League, host Huddersfield on Saturday.