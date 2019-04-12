Spanish La Liga
Huesca15:15Barcelona
Venue: El Alcoraz

Huesca v Barcelona: Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez rested by Catalans

Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi
Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi were both involved in the build-up to Luke Shaw's own goal at Old Trafford

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez have been rested by Barcelona for Saturday's La Liga trip to bottom club Huesca.

The Catalans host Manchester United on Tuesday in the Champions League quarter-final second leg, having won 1-0 at Old Trafford last Wednesday.

Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets are also left out of the matchday squad, while Ivan Rakitic and Sergi Roberto are out through illness and injury.

Ernesto Valverde's Barca are 11 points clear at the top of La Liga.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona31227281315073
2Atl Madrid31188545212462
3Real Madrid31193955371860
4Getafe311311738271150
5Sevilla311471051371449
6Valencia31101653326746
7Alavés31129103238-645
8Ath Bilbao31101383335-243
9Real Betis31127123640-443
10Real Sociedad311010113738-140
11Leganés311010113135-440
12Eibar31912104143-239
13Espanyol31108133545-1038
14Girona31810133343-1034
15Levante3189144456-1233
16Celta Vigo3188154553-832
17Real Valladolid3179152443-1930
18Villarreal31612133945-630
19Rayo Vallecano3176183454-2027
20Huesca3159173555-2024
View full Spanish La Liga table

