Ayr Utd full-back Liam Smith set for Dundee Utd move

Liam Smith, right, has represented Scotland at under-21 level

Ayr United right-back Liam Smith is poised to sign a pre-contract deal with Dundee United - with his manager Ian McCall saying "I think it's done now".

It was reported on Thursday that Smith, 23, had agreed to join United.

The former Hearts and St Mirren player appeared in the Scottish Championship meeting between the sides on Friday and McCall was unhappy at the timing.

"It's a wee bit sad a club of this stature having to put it out the night before a game," McCall said.

"But I hope he comes and does really well. We heard about it in January and he hadn't signed anything - I think it's done now."

United manager Robbie Neilson was not prepared to confirm the deal for a player United bid for in January, saying "it's not something I want to talk about just now".

He added: "We'll see what happens in the coming days and weeks. I like a lot of Ayr's players and I think there'll be a lot of people in the market for these guys."