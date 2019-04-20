League One
Accrington17:30Luton
Venue: Wham Stadium, England

Accrington Stanley v Luton Town

Line-ups

Accrington

  • 30Evtimov
  • 2Johnson
  • 3Hughes
  • 15Sykes
  • 4Donacien
  • 7Clark
  • 8Brown
  • 28Conneely
  • 26Barlaser
  • 11McConville
  • 29Kee

Substitutes

  • 1Maxted
  • 5Richards-Everton
  • 6Nolan
  • 9Zanzala
  • 17Esteves Sousa
  • 38Smyth
  • 39Armstrong

Luton

  • 1Stech
  • 7Stacey
  • 5Bradley
  • 6Pearson
  • 44Sheehan
  • 17Mpanzu
  • 8Berry
  • 2Justin
  • 10Lee
  • 25LuaLua
  • 19Collins

Substitutes

  • 12Baptiste
  • 14Cornick
  • 20Moncur
  • 23Cummings
  • 35Read
  • 40Isted
  • 45Panter
Referee:
Carl Boyeson

Match report to follow.

Saturday 20th April 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton422512581374487
2Barnsley432413674363885
3Sunderland422217376413583
4Portsmouth422411777453283
5Charlton4323101063402379
6Doncaster4319121271541769
7Peterborough421811136455965
8Coventry431810155249364
9Burton4316121561501160
10Blackpool431417124746159
11Fleetwood421512155548757
12Oxford Utd431414155257-556
13Gillingham43149205769-1251
14Bristol Rovers431214174548-350
15Shrewsbury431214174855-750
16Accrington421212184361-1848
17Rochdale43139215283-3148
18Wycombe431211205265-1347
19Plymouth431211205270-1847
20Scunthorpe431210214973-2446
21Wimbledon43129223860-2245
22Southend43128235064-1444
23Walsall431110224670-2443
24Bradford43106274574-2936
Top Stories

