Kilmarnock v Aberdeen
- From the section Scottish Premiership
- Kilmarnock have won just one of their past 21 league games against Aberdeen (D3 L17), with that win coming at Pittodrie in September 2018 (2-0).
- The Dons are on a run of nine straight wins in the league against Killie at Rugby Park, conceding just four goals in total during this period.
- Kilmarnock are unbeaten in their past six league games (W3 D3 L0), conceding just a single goal during this run - an Alfredo Morelos goal in a 1-1 draw with Rangers in March.
- Aberdeen have failed to win just two of their past nine away league games (W7 D1 L1), a 0-0 draw with Celtic and a 2-1 defeat by Hearts.
- Kilmarnock's Kris Boyd netted his first league goal since November against St Johnstone last time out, ending a run of eight league games without finding the back of the net in the Scottish Premiership - he last scored in back-to-back such games in March 2018 (run of four).