St Johnstone15:00Dundee
Venue: McDiarmid Park

St Johnstone v Dundee

  • St Johnstone have won three consecutive top-flight games against Dundee for the first time since September 1999, they've never won four on the bounce against them in the competition.
  • Dundee have only won one of their past seven league games away against Saints (D1 L5), having won four of their previous five such games (L1).
  • Following back-to-back home victories against St Mirren and Dundee (without conceding), St Johnstone will be looking to win three consecutive home Scottish Premiership games for the first time since September 2015 - in fact, should they win this game, Saints will have beaten a side twice within the same month in the league for the first time since April 2015 (Dundee again the opponents).
  • Dundee have lost seven consecutive Scottish Premiership matches - they have never lost eight on the bounce in the competition.
  • St Johnstone's Matthew Kennedy scored in his last home league game against Dundee, after a run of five league matches without a goal in front of the home fans before this - his longest such run without a goal at home this season.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic33245471175477
2Rangers33199573244966
3Kilmarnock331610746281858
4Aberdeen33177952371558
5Hibernian331410949341552
6Hearts33155133841-350
7St Johnstone33135153244-1244
8Motherwell33134163747-1043
9Livingston33119133533242
10Hamilton3374222169-4825
11St Mirren3356222461-3721
12Dundee3346232568-4318
