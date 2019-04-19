Hamilton Academical v Motherwell
- Hamilton Academical have lost their past two league games against Motherwell, they've never lost three in a row against them in the Scottish Premiership.
- Well have won three of their past four league games away to Accies (L1), more wins than they managed in their previous 10 such games (W2 D4 L4).
- Hamilton have won two of their past four home league games (D1 L1) - as many victories as in their previous 13 Premiership matches at New Douglas Park (D2 L9).
- Motherwell have failed to win their past four away league games (D1 L3), since winning four of their previous five such matches between December 2018 and February 2019 (L1).
- Motherwell's David Turnbull has been directly involved in 13 goals in the league this season, at least six more than any of his teammates.