West Ham United v Leicester City

West Ham may have to cope without influential midfielder Manuel Lanzini, who has a groin problem

TEAM NEWS

West Ham's Marko Arnautovic is fit again after illness and Aaron Cresswell could return from a knee problem.

But Manuel Lanzini is a major doubt because of a groin injury, as are Javier Hernandez and Samir Nasri with respective ear and calf problems.

Jack Wilshere is fit after an ankle injury but might not be risked.

Leicester winger Marc Albrighton could start after returning from two months out with a hamstring injury as a substitute last weekend.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@johnrodercomm: Leicester's run of wins under Brendan Rodgers came to an end at home against Newcastle last weekend, while West Ham were unfortunate not to get anything from the loss at Manchester United, their third successive defeat.

So both teams will be looking to put their season back on track, but this will be a match overshadowed by memories of the awful tragedy that occurred after their first meeting in October.

The helicopter carrying five people, including the Leicester owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, crashed after the match, with all on-board tragically killed.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini on his side's season: "It's not an easy answer because there are two sides to it. Yes, I'm happy because it is a solid season compared to the last one.

"Having so many important players injured for so long is not easy. But always I feel we can do better. There are a lot of results that we could have improved. Maybe for this season, it's okay."

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers on the race for seventh: "We're not really thinking about that. We want to finish as high as we can and do our very best.

"It's important we continue to work and prepare for next season while finishing as strongly as possible."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I was surprised to see Leicester lose against Newcastle last week, and the Foxes did not really create many good chances either.

West Ham will be far more open, which will suit Leicester, but if the Hammers play like they did against Manchester United last time out, I think they will come out on top.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester are unbeaten on their last three league visits to West Ham (W2, D1).

West Ham have only managed one victory in the past nine meetings in all competitions (D3, L5).

The Hammers have scored in 22 of their last 23 home league games against Leicester, with the exception a 1-0 defeat in August 2000.

West Ham United

West Ham have lost three league games in a row.

Their six-match unbeaten home run was ended by Everton in the most recent fixture at the London Stadium (W4, D2).

Six of West Ham's past eight league goals at London Stadium have been headers, and the other two were penalties.

Only Fulham have kept fewer Premier League clean sheets this season than the five by West Ham.

The Hammers have failed to score in six of their 17 home league games - only Huddersfield and Crystal Palace have worse records.

They have earned just four points and scored three goals in their last nine matches against sides starting the day in the top half of the table (W1, D1, L7).

Leicester City