Huddersfield Town v Watford

Watford may have to cope without Gerard Deulofeu, as well as the suspended Troy Deeney

TEAM NEWS

Huddersfield winger Isaac Mbenza has recovered from illness but forward Karlan Grant is still struggling with it and could miss out.

Philip Billing is in contention after overcoming a back problem, while Laurent Depoitre is training after a foot injury but not yet ready to play.

Watford will be without Troy Deeney, who begins a three-match ban.

Gerard Deulofeu and Roberto Pereyra face fitness tests on respective ankle and hip injuries.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@stevenwyeth: Huddersfield aren't without motivation, despite their destiny having already been determined.

There are unwanted Premier League records to avoid before they depart. Benchmarks for most losses and fewest goals scored would be undesirable legacies, and one more home defeat would match Sunderland's high of 14 in a season.

Watford's endeavours have earned them two shots at Europe, and they head into the weekend as one of four teams separated by just a point in pursuit of seventh place.

Winning that race would provide a Europa League safety net to take into the FA Cup final, but a run of three defeats in four must be improved upon.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Huddersfield head coach Jan Siewert: "I have a long-term view. I am still learning about these players and I have to in the last four games.

"I can't waste time. We have to look at all the details in the summer. We have to look at our squad, players, playing style of the Championship.

"It's all about next season."

Watford head coach Javi Gracia: "We know how difficult it is for these teams to play the last games when they know they are relegated.

"I'm sure they are very good professionals - playing at home, they're going to do their best to try to win and to try to offer this win for their supporters.

"Last season we suffered there, we lost the game 1-0, we know it will be very, very demanding."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

The Hornets have got a month until the FA Cup final and that will affect their players' thinking.

This is Huddersfield's penultimate home game of the season so they will not lie down easily and, if they have a go, I think they will get something to show for it.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Huddersfield did the double over Watford last season but the Hornets won 3-0 when the teams met at Vicarage Road in October.

Watford have won on three of their last five visits to Huddersfield in the league.

Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield are on a run of six successive league defeats.

They have earned just four points from their past 21 league fixtures.

The Terriers have conceded 14 goals in their last four league matches.

They have failed to score in 18 of their 34 games (53%), and are the only top-flight team not to have scored in more than half of their league fixtures.

Since beating Bournemouth 4-1 in February 2018, Huddersfield haven't scored more than once in any of their 22 Premier League home games, amassing just nine goals in total.

Huddersfield have lost 26 of their 34 league games this season. The Premier League record for most defeats in a single campaign is 29, held jointly by Ipswich, Sunderland and Derby County.

Watford