Newcastle United v Southampton

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle have no new injury problems ahead of the visit of Southampton.

Florian Lejeune has had surgery on the knee ligaments he ruptured earlier this month, and Sean Longstaff is another long-term absentee with a knee injury.

Southampton defender Jannik Vestergaard is a doubt with a groin problem but Yan Valery is fit after a thigh injury.

Alex McCarthy, Matt Targett and Charlie Austin should overcome minor niggles but Saturday may be too soon for Mario Lemina after his abdominal injury.

However, the midfielder has returned to training and is expected to feature before the end of the season.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Martin Fisher: Newcastle and Southampton have each spent spells in the bottom three this season but strong runs since mid-January have surely killed off relegation worries at both clubs.

Saints went down the well-trodden path of sacking their manager. Eyebrows were raised when Ralph Hasenhuttl was appointed in December but he's created an attractive style that has brought results.

The last thing Geordies wanted was for their man in the dugout to go. In Rafa they trust, and his tactical nous has again guided them towards safety despite little investment.

Scoreless at St Mary's in October, this meeting should be a more lively affair now the pressure is nearly off.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez: "I said 38 points [would be enough] a long time ago. Cardiff have won a couple of games [since then], and now it's even more important for us to win another game, be sure everything is fine and then we can start thinking about how high we can go.

"I think [this match] could be similar to the Palace game, but hopefully the result will be different. Both teams are similar - they are very good on the counter attack, aggressive, and they have pace up front."

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl: "We have been speaking about the 40 points and therefore we need four more.

"The good thing is I don't have the feeling my team is leaning back, they stay focused.

"Although it is a long season so far, I have a feeling they are very hungry, they want to hunt and take more points. That is a good signal for me."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle have only lost one of their past 13 Premier League home games against Southampton (W9, D3).

However, Saints have won 15 Premier League matches against Newcastle, more than versus any other team.

Southampton's only defeat in the past nine meetings came at St James' Park last season.

Newcastle United

Newcastle's five-match winning home run was ended by Crystal Palace in the most recent fixture at St James' Park.

The Magpies have kept 10 clean sheets this season, one of only seven top-flight clubs to reach double figures.

However, they have failed to score in six of their 17 home games - only Crystal Palace and Huddersfield have worse records.

Seven of Newcastle's 10 league victories this season have been by a one-goal margin.

Ayoze Perez has scored three of Newcastle's last five league goals.

Rafael Benitez has suffered 99 defeats as a manager in English league football.

