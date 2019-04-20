Inverness CT 0-2 Dundee United: Visitors keep County waiting for title

Line-ups

Inverness CT 21 Mackay

2 Rooney

22 McKay Booked at 90mins

6 McCart

29 McHattie

11 Walsh Substituted for McDonald at 67' minutes

24 Trafford

4 Chalmers

10 Doran Cogan Substituted for Austin at 62' minutes

7 Polworth Substituted for McCauley at 68' minutes

19 White Substitutes 5 Donaldson

8 McCauley

9 Austin

17 McDonald

25 Fon Williams

35 Macgregor

40 Harper Dundee Utd 1 Siegrist

44 Watson

30 Reynolds

55 Connolly

17 Robson Booked at 29mins

47 Harkes

18 Butcher Booked at 43mins Substituted for Bouhenna at 75' minutes

7 McMullan

10 Clark Substituted for Nesbitt at 64' minutes

50 Pawlett Substituted for Booth at 46' minutes

14 Safranko Substitutes 3 Booth

8 Fyvie

13 Gomis

15 Nesbitt

16 Smith

19 Bouhenna

Match ends, Inverness CT 0, Dundee United 2. Full Time Second Half ends, Inverness CT 0, Dundee United 2. Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Jamie Robson. Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Benjamin Siegrist. Attempt saved. Jordan White (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Benjamin Siegrist. Attempt saved. Jordan White (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Dismissal Second yellow card to Brad McKay (Inverness CT). Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Mark Reynolds. Attempt blocked. Jamie McCart (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Mark Reynolds. Foul by Jamie McCart (Inverness CT). Paul McMullan (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing. Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Paul Watson. Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Paul Watson. Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Mark Connolly. Attempt blocked. Joe Chalmers (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Attempt missed. Anthony McDonald (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Substitution Substitution, Dundee United. Rachid Bouhenna replaces Calum Butcher. Attempt blocked. Jamie Robson (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Attempt saved. Nathan Austin (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Delay in match Nathan Austin (Inverness CT) because of an injury. Substitution Substitution, Inverness CT. Darren McCauley replaces Liam Polworth. Substitution Substitution, Inverness CT. Anthony McDonald replaces Tom Walsh. Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Cammie Mackay. Attempt saved. Jamie Robson (Dundee United) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal. Substitution Substitution, Dundee United. Aidan Nesbitt replaces Nicky Clark. Attempt missed. Paul Watson (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Shaun Rooney. Substitution Substitution, Inverness CT. Nathan Austin replaces Aaron Doran. Foul by Joe Chalmers (Inverness CT). Nicky Clark (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Goal! Goal! Inverness CT 0, Dundee United 2. Paul McMullan (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Callum Booth. Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Jamie McCart. Attempt missed. Pavol Safranko (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Delay in match Jamie McCart (Inverness CT) because of an injury. Substitution Substitution, Dundee United. Callum Booth replaces Peter Pawlett because of an injury. Second Half Second Half begins Inverness CT 0, Dundee United 1. Half Time First Half ends, Inverness CT 0, Dundee United 1. Attempt missed. Tom Walsh (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.

Paul McMullan scored Dundee United's second goal

Dundee United beat Inverness Caledonian Thistle to keep Ross County waiting for the Scottish Championship title.

Anything but a United win would have seen County crowned champions.

But goals from Pavol Safranko and Paul McMullan either side of half-time moved the Tannadice men six points behind with two games left.

United would also need to overcome a goal difference of 18 to deny County the title.

Inverness Caley Thistle, who have now secured a play-off place, finished with 10 men after Brad Mckay was given a second yellow card in the final minute.

Sanfranko broke the deadlock with a left-foot volley from 18 yards after being teed up by Peter Pawlett.

McMullan doubled the lead four minutes after the break when he slotted home a Callum Booth cross from 12 yards. Home players protested to the referee that the ball had come off McMullan's arm.

Paul Watson hit the crossbar with a header and Jamie Robson had a shot cleared off line as United threatened further goals.

Jordan White nearly pulled one back for the hosts with a close-range header in the final minutes but it was saved by United keeper Benjamin Siegrist.