Scottish Championship: Queen of the South 2-1 Dunfermline Athletic

Iain Wilson scored Queen of the South's opening goal

Queen of the South remain a point above the relegation play-off place after a win over Dunfermline Athletic.

Iain Wilson scored Queens' vital opener a minute before the interval, with a fine shot from the edge of the box for his first goal for the home side.

Josh Todd's terrific strike n off the post from 20-yards for his seventh goal of the season extended the lead.

In the closing seconds, Jackson Longridge headed in his sixth of the season for Dunfermline's consolation.

Queens move up to seventh above Alloa Athletic, but Partick Thistle's win over the Wasps keeps the Dumfries side in the relegation mix with two games remaining.

Dunfermline, who remain in fifth but have now missed out on a promotion play-off place, have now slipped to six straight defeats and are only four points clear of the relegation play-off place.

Queen of the South manager Gary Naysmith: "That was a massive win for us. We knew we needed the three points and one would not have been enough.

"We were outstanding, but the way the results have gone, we need at least one more win to ensure we stay up and, if we play like that, we will be fine. The performance was a real credit to the players.

"The board said before the game that we will be full-time again next season and that was really important for us, as it was good timing and made our position clear when there had been rumours otherwise.

"The league is really tight and our aim is to try and get fifth, which would be my best finish as a Queen of the South manager."

Dunfermline Athletic manager Stevie Crawford: "Queens started the better side and we had to change things early, but the thing which hurt us today was the manner and the timing of the two goals we lost, one just before half-time and one not long after the restart.

"We are a big club, with a great history and, while we are short of players through injuries, we are getting tested and, as a result, there were parts of the game today where we were not good enough.

"We now have a big game against Morton and, with the teams behind us picking up points today, we want to get away from those sides."