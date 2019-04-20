Match ends, Partick Thistle 2, Alloa Athletic 1.
Partick Thistle 2-1 Alloa Athletic
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Partick Thistle moved off the bottom of the Championship after overturning a half-time deficit to beat Alloa.
With Falkirk losing at home to Morton, it is the Bairns who occupy bottom spot, with Thistle one point behind eighth-placed Alloa.
Jack Aitchson fired the visitors into an early lead, but Joe Cardle equalised shortly after the break.
After incessant pressure, Scott McDonald's free-kick gave the home side a deserved lead.
Alloa threatened an equaliser through Kevin Cawley and Jordan Kirkpatrick, but the home side held on.
Gary Caldwell's side could climb as high as sixth should they win their game in hand on Tuesday away to Ayr United.
Line-ups
Partick Thistle
- 23Sneddon
- 31McMillanBooked at 33minsSubstituted forSaundersat 72'minutes
- 5Anderson
- 6McGinty
- 2ElliottSubstituted forCardleat 45'minutes
- 17Slater
- 14GordonSubstituted forHarkinsat 45'minutes
- 3Penrice
- 7Spittal
- 10McDonald
- 9Doolan
Substitutes
- 11Harkins
- 15Hazard
- 19Storey
- 21Fitzpatrick
- 30Mansell
- 32Cardle
- 43Saunders
Alloa
- 1Parry
- 8RobertsonBooked at 65mins
- 5Graham
- 2Taggart
- 3Dick
- 11Flannigan
- 6Hetherington
- 23ShieldsSubstituted forCawleyat 78'minutes
- 10TroutenSubstituted forKirkpatrickat 72'minutes
- 19Zanatta
- 12AitchisonSubstituted forHamiltonat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Roscoe
- 7Cawley
- 9Hamilton
- 14Brown
- 15Kirkpatrick
- 17Peggie
- 31Henry
- Referee:
- David Munro
- Attendance:
- 3,578
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away4
- Corners
- Home9
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Partick Thistle 2, Alloa Athletic 1.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Iain Flannigan.
Attempt saved. Scott McDonald (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Joe Cardle (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic).
Attempt missed. Jack Hamilton (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Joe Cardle (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Jordan Kirkpatrick (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Jon Robertson.
Steven Anderson (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jack Hamilton (Alloa Athletic).
Attempt saved. Blair Spittal (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Kevin Cawley replaces Connor Shields.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Steven Saunders.
Foul by Craig Slater (Partick Thistle).
Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Partick Thistle. Steven Saunders replaces Jack McMillan because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Jordan Kirkpatrick replaces Alan Trouten.
Substitution
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Jack Hamilton replaces Jack Aitchison.
Attempt missed. Kris Doolan (Partick Thistle) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Jack McMillan (Partick Thistle) because of an injury.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Steven Hetherington.
Attempt saved. Jack Aitchison (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Partick Thistle 2, Alloa Athletic 1. Scott McDonald (Partick Thistle) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Joe Cardle (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Jon Robertson (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jon Robertson (Alloa Athletic).
Attempt missed. Gary Harkins (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Craig Slater (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Jack McMillan.
Foul by Scott McDonald (Partick Thistle).
Andy Graham (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Craig Slater (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Iain Flannigan (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Steven Anderson (Partick Thistle).
Jack Aitchison (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Kris Doolan (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.