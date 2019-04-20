Scottish Championship: Falkirk 0-2 Greenock Morton

Greg Kiltie opened the scoring for Morton

Falkirk dropped to the foot of the Scottish Championship as Greenock Morton's win lifted the visitors into sixth place.

On-loan Kilmarnock midfielder Greg Kiltie swept the ball past Falkirk goalkeeper Harry Bourgoyne after a Charlie Telfer effort was deflected.

Kiltie's cut-back set up the second for Telfer.

Falkirk striker Zak Rudden had a series of chances in the second half but failed to test keeper Robby McCrorie.

Morton, whose defence were superb throughout the game, dominated much of the match against a Bairns side lacking intensity.

While Morton leapfrog Alloa Athletic, who lost away to Partick Thistle, to move to within a point of fifth-placed Dunfermline Athletic.

Thistle's win leaves Falkirk two points adrift having played a game more than the Glasgow side.

Falkirk manager Ray McKinnon: "It was a really disappointing result and performance - I never saw it coming - we needed everyone to be at it 100% and got exactly the opposite performance.

"We deserved nothing out of the game - have a lot of work to do. We had a few chances at 0-0, but second half, were extremely poor.

"I told the players how disappointed I was with them as a collective - we're far better than that."

Greenock Morton manager Jonatan Johansson: "It was a great win and a great performance. I thought we deserved our victory and it could have been even more.

"It was like a cup final, but we were in total control, so very very pleased.

"We wanted to play football and the big difference from earlier in the season is that we defended our box really well.

"Under pressure, I'm pleased with the bravery of our players. The win is massive for us - its a great league for the media, but gives us managers grey hairs."