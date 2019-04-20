Scottish League One
Stenhousemuir15:00Forfar
Venue: Ochilview Park, Scotland

Stenhousemuir v Forfar Athletic

Line-ups

Stenhousemuir

  • 1Smith
  • 4Neill
  • 19Munro
  • 5Marsh
  • 2Reid
  • 20Dingwall
  • 6Ferry
  • 22McBrearty
  • 3Donaldson
  • 9McGuigan
  • 24Hurst

Substitutes

  • 7Gibbons
  • 10Duthie
  • 11Cook
  • 12Breadner
  • 14Ross
  • 15Halleran
  • 17McMinn

Forfar

  • 1McCallum
  • 2Meechan
  • 5Travis
  • 4Whyte
  • 3Eckersley
  • 8Bain
  • 6Reilly
  • 10Easton
  • 11Spencer
  • 7Hilson
  • 9Baird

Substitutes

  • 12Irvine
  • 14Moore
  • 15MacKintosh
  • 16Coupe
  • 17Malone
  • 18Aitken
  • 21Hoban
Referee:
Gavin Ross

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath33208560322868
2Raith Rovers331510869442555
3Forfar33166114745254
4Montrose33145144647-147
5East Fife33136144649-345
6Airdrieonians33126154341242
7Dumbarton33109145458-439
8Stranraer33109144051-1139
9Brechin3398163954-1535
10Stenhousemuir33105183356-2335
