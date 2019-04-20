Stenhousemuir v Forfar Athletic
Line-ups
Stenhousemuir
- 1Smith
- 4Neill
- 19Munro
- 5Marsh
- 2Reid
- 20Dingwall
- 6Ferry
- 22McBrearty
- 3Donaldson
- 9McGuigan
- 24Hurst
Substitutes
- 7Gibbons
- 10Duthie
- 11Cook
- 12Breadner
- 14Ross
- 15Halleran
- 17McMinn
Forfar
- 1McCallum
- 2Meechan
- 5Travis
- 4Whyte
- 3Eckersley
- 8Bain
- 6Reilly
- 10Easton
- 11Spencer
- 7Hilson
- 9Baird
Substitutes
- 12Irvine
- 14Moore
- 15MacKintosh
- 16Coupe
- 17Malone
- 18Aitken
- 21Hoban
- Referee:
- Gavin Ross