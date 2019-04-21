Match ends, Stranraer 3, Brechin City 0.
Stranraer v Brechin City
Line-ups
Stranraer
- 1Currie
- 22Hamill
- 4McDonald
- 6McManus
- 17Smith
- 7LamontSubstituted forAndersonat 74'minutes
- 8TurnerBooked at 89mins
- 10McCann
- 14ElliottSubstituted forMcColmat 90+1'minutes
- 9VitoriaSubstituted forCrossanat 86'minutes
- 18Cameron
Substitutes
- 2McColm
- 11Anderson
- 13Avci
- 19Murray
- 20Crossan
Brechin
- 24Bowman
- 2McLeanBooked at 45minsSubstituted forJamiesonat 74'minutes
- 6Spark
- 5Hill
- 25Scobbie
- 27MillerBooked at 78mins
- 14Smith
- 18RobertsonSubstituted forOrsiat 35'minutes
- 3Burns
- 9Jackson
- 21Kavanagh
Substitutes
- 4McGeever
- 7Orsi
- 8Tapping
- 10Sinclair
- 16Tapping
- 19O'Neil
- 23Jamieson
- Referee:
- Mike Roncone
- Attendance:
- 374
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home9
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stranraer 3, Brechin City 0.
Attempt saved. Dougie Hill (Brechin City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Alistair McCann.
Foul by Grant Anderson (Stranraer).
Sean Burns (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. Alistair McColm replaces Cameron Elliott.
Goal!
Goal! Stranraer 3, Brechin City 0. Cameron Elliott (Stranraer) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Grant Anderson.
Booking
Kyle Turner (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Kyle Turner (Stranraer).
Michael Miller (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. Paul Crossan replaces Joao Pereira Vitoria.
Attempt missed. Kyle Turner (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Innes Cameron (Stranraer) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Andrew McDonald (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dougie Hill (Brechin City).
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Connor McManus.
Foul by Andrew McDonald (Stranraer).
Euan Smith (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Andrew McDonald.
Attempt blocked. Sean Burns (Brechin City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Alistair McCann (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Innes Cameron (Stranraer) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Booking
Michael Miller (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kyle Turner (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Miller (Brechin City).
Innes Cameron (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Samuel Jamieson (Brechin City).
Foul by Cameron Elliott (Stranraer).
Euan Spark (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Brechin City. Samuel Jamieson replaces Paul McLean.
Substitution
Substitution, Stranraer. Grant Anderson replaces Mark Lamont.
Alistair McCann (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sean Burns (Brechin City).
Attempt missed. Connor McManus (Stranraer) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Paul McLean.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Michael Miller.
Attempt saved. Michael Miller (Brechin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Andrew McDonald (Stranraer).
Kalvin Orsi (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.