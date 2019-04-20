Scottish League Two
Stirling15:00Cowdenbeath
Venue: Forthbank Stadium, Scotland

Stirling Albion v Cowdenbeath

Line-ups

Stirling

  • 1Ferrie
  • 6Banner
  • 5McGregor
  • 14Hamilton
  • 3Allan
  • 8Docherty
  • 7Jardine
  • 4Hughes
  • 9Mclear
  • 10Smith
  • 11Thomson

Substitutes

  • 2McGeachie
  • 12Horne
  • 15Glover
  • 16McLaughlin
  • 17Binnie
  • 18Wright
  • 19Mackin

Cowdenbeath

  • 1McGurn
  • 4Pyper
  • 5Bollan
  • 3Todd
  • 6Deas
  • 7Cox
  • 8Miller
  • 2Mullen
  • 11Malcolm
  • 9Allan
  • 10Buchanan

Substitutes

  • 12Swann
  • 14Sheerin
  • 15Fraser
  • 16Sneddon
  • 17Lennox
  • 18Connelly
Referee:
Barry Cook

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead33226560273372
2Clyde33215754332168
3Edinburgh City33205855272865
4Annan Athletic331761062372557
5Stirling33136144343045
6Queen's Park331110124439543
7Elgin33123184864-1639
8Cowdenbeath33107164142-137
9Albion3356222667-4121
10Berwick3354242781-5419
