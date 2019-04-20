Queen's Park v Annan Athletic
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Queen's Park
- 1Hart
- 5McLauchlan
- 4McLaren
- 6Gibson
- 2Mortimer
- 8Magee
- 7McLean
- 3Summers
- 10Galt
- 9Ruth
- 11Moore
Substitutes
- 12Gow
- 14East
- 15Hawke
- 16Bradley
- 17Main
- 18McGrory
- 20McDougall
Annan Athletic
- 1Mitchell
- 6Bradley
- 5Sonkur
- 2Hooper
- 3Creaney
- 11Johnston
- 4Wilson
- 8Moxon
- 7Wallace
- 9Smith
- 10Muir
Substitutes
- 12McAdams
- 14Strapp
- 15Swinglehurst
- 16Watson
- 17Sinnamon
- 18Murphy
- 20Nade
- Referee:
- Chris Graham