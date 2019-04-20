Scottish League Two
Queen's Park15:00Annan Athletic
Venue: Hampden Park, Scotland

Queen's Park v Annan Athletic

Line-ups

Queen's Park

  • 1Hart
  • 5McLauchlan
  • 4McLaren
  • 6Gibson
  • 2Mortimer
  • 8Magee
  • 7McLean
  • 3Summers
  • 10Galt
  • 9Ruth
  • 11Moore

Substitutes

  • 12Gow
  • 14East
  • 15Hawke
  • 16Bradley
  • 17Main
  • 18McGrory
  • 20McDougall

Annan Athletic

  • 1Mitchell
  • 6Bradley
  • 5Sonkur
  • 2Hooper
  • 3Creaney
  • 11Johnston
  • 4Wilson
  • 8Moxon
  • 7Wallace
  • 9Smith
  • 10Muir

Substitutes

  • 12McAdams
  • 14Strapp
  • 15Swinglehurst
  • 16Watson
  • 17Sinnamon
  • 18Murphy
  • 20Nade
Referee:
Chris Graham

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead33226560273372
2Clyde33215754332168
3Edinburgh City33205855272865
4Annan Athletic331761062372557
5Stirling33136144343045
6Queen's Park331110124439543
7Elgin33123184864-1639
8Cowdenbeath33107164142-137
9Albion3356222667-4121
10Berwick3354242781-5419
