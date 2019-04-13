Scottish League Two: Clyde beat Edinburgh to narrow gap on leaders Peterhead

David Goodwillie had a hand in both Clyde goals

Clyde narrowed the gap at the top of Scottish League Two by beating Edinburgh City, as leaders Peterhead were held at home by Albion Rovers.

The Bully Wee came from behind to win 2-1 in the capital and leapfrog their hosts into second place.

Peterhead's lead is now four points with three games left after a 1-1 draw.

Two late goals gave Annan Athletic a 2-2 draw with Stirling Albion, Queen's Park won 3-0 away to Berwick Rangers, and Cowdenbeath beat Elgin City 2-1.

It had looked like Peterhead would move to within a point of the title and automatic promotion after Clyde equalised with 10 minutes to go in Edinburgh, with Jim McInally's side 1-0 ahead.

Blair Henderson had given Edinburgh, who began the day ahead of the visitors on goal difference, the lead two minutes after the break from the penalty spot after Danny Galbraith was fouled.

But Clyde, who scored two late goals to draw with Peterhead a week ago, were level through Ally Love then clinched victory with three minutes left when Kristoffer Syvertsen scored.

In Peterhead, Jack Leitch put the Blue Toon into the lead, but, two minutes into stoppage time, Smart Osadolor volleyed an equaliser.

Fourth-top Annan's fightback all but secures their place in the promotion play-offs as they remain nine points clear of Saturday's visitors and with a far superior goal difference.

With Albion Rovers, picking up a point, Berwick slip three points behind at the foot of the table after being brushed aside by Queen's Park.