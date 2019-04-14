Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Potter, Scotland, Tierney, Aberdeen, Hearts, Kerr, Neil

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Swansea boss Graham Potter is a surprise contender for the Celtic manager's job. (Sun)

Mikael Lustig, 32, has opted to wait until the end of the season to decide whether to stay to Celtic or return to Sweden, according to AIK's sports director, Bjorn Wesstrom, whose club want to sign the Sweden defender. (Sun)

Wesstrom believes his side are not any closer to agreeing a deal for Lustig, who is free to talk to other clubs with his Celtic contract ending this summer after seven-and-a-half years with the Scottish Premiership champions. (Sunday Mail)

Kieran Tierney has revealed he will almost certainly miss Scotland's June matches against Cyprus and Belgium because of a pelvic injury that requires rest. (Sun)

"I'm not here saying I want to pull out," insists Celtic left-back Tierney, 21 when discussing the international double header. (Mail on Sunday)

Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove says even he was a bit shocked at how prolific he has been this season, having netted 20 goals this term going into Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final meeting with Celtic. (Scotland on Sunday)

Hearts striker Uche Ikpeazu, who scored in Saturday's 3-0 Scottish Cup semi-final defeat of Inverness Caledonian Thistle, has urged the Tynecastle club's fans to "back" manager Craig Levein, saying: "He's a good manager and a good person." (Scotland on Sunday)

Levein says winning the cup with Hearts would be the greatest moment of his career. (Herald)

Scotland winger Ryan Fraser, who has been linked with a summer move to Arsenal, has leapfrogged Chelsea's Eden Hazard and Tottenham Hotspur's Cristian Eriksen to top the Premier League table of assists for the season - and matched the total by Barcelona's Lionel Messi - after setting up two goals and scoring one in Bournemouth's 5-0 thrashing of Brighton & Hove Albion. (Sunday Mail)

Scotland women head coach Shelley Kerr is grateful for the advice she has received from Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill as she prepares for this summer's World Cup. (Scotland on Sunday)

Partick Thistle boss Gary Caldwell is confident of beating the drop despite his side slipping to the foot of the Scottish Championship table on Saturday after drawing with leaders Ross County. (Herald)

Preston North End manager Alex Neil blamed the speculation over his future for his side's 4-1 defeat by West Bromwich Albion, the club with which he has been linked. (Sunday Mail)