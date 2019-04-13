Arbroath seal League One title with draw at Brechin City

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch the celebrations as Arbroath clinch League One title

Veteran manager Dick Campbell said he was the "happiest man in Scottish football" after his Arbroath side were crowned League One champions.

A 1-1 draw at Brechin City left the runaway leaders 13 points clear of Raith Rovers, with three matches left.

The Angus club last played in Scotland's second tier in 2002-03 but Campbell, 65, said his side deserved to return to that level.

"From day one we've been top. In February, we were 16 clear," he said.

"We'll get a wee warm down for the next few games, a fortnight's holiday, then we start training again.

"Most teams we meet next season will be full-time and we'll be expected to get beat, but we'll have a go. I'm not too keen on this one up and five at the back."

Arbroath scored early at Glebe Park through Ryan Wallace's header but Brechin, in the relegation play-off spot, levelled with a Michael Miller strike after 22 minutes.

Raith, meanwhile, were beaten 3-2 at home by Stranraer despite having lead 2-0, Joao Pereira Vitoria nodding in the winner in the second minute of stoppage time.

Forfar Athletic edged to within a point in third place following a goalless draw with Dumbarton, and Montrose leapfrogged East Fife into fourth thanks to a Paul Watson double in Methil.